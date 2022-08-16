ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

MacKenzie Scott donates $1M to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $1 million to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan (JASEM), marking the largest single gift to the organization to date.

According to a press release from JASEM, Scott picked them as one of 26 Junior Achievement offices across the nation to receive part of a $38.8 million gift.

“When I received the call, I was moved to tears,” said JASEM’s President and CEO Jason D. Lee in a press release. “This investment is an acknowledgement of the positive impact of JA programming in our region. It could not have come at a better time, and we are extremely grateful.”

The money will reportedly help JASEM to expand its work across the region.

The organization says Junior Achievement is dedicated to educating students about financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship; JASEM serves more than 31,000 students in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lapeer, Livingston, Genesee, Shiawassee, and St. Clair counties every year.

Find out more about the organization here: https://www.jamichigan.org/

