WCJB
Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
WCJB
Columbia County and Lake City Fire Rescue crews respond Haz-Mat call
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Haz-Mat team responded to a traffic stop after the chemical in the back of the vehicle began making sheriff’s deputies feel ill. Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed a light cloud coming from a truck. The truck...
ocala-news.com
Sinkhole on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue closes northbound lanes
A sinkhole opened up in northwest Ocala on Saturday, and the northbound lanes on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, from NW 12th Street to the 1400 block, are temporarily closed for repairs. State officials have been notified, and crew members from the City of Ocala Public Works Department are...
WCJB
Budweiser semi-truck catches fire, blocking lanes on U.S. 301
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - All northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were shut down as Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a semi-truck fire. Officials say one southbound lane is also blocked. A semi-truck containing Budweiser products caught fire Thursday evening on Northwest 251st Street, north of Lawtey. Bradford County...
WCJB
Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
WCJB
Wildland firefighters return to Gainesville after battling Texas wildfires
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s really nice to be able to get out there and help out other communities.”. Wildland firefighters from the Florida Forest Service returned this week from battling the Hermosa and three other wildfires in Texas. Six firefighters from Alachua, Putnam, and Levy County drove...
WATCH: Florida man runs cars off road, plows through fences during police chase
Dash camera footage released by the Ocala Police Department shows a man driving a stolen car recklessly as police followed close behind, trying to get him to stop.
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation found
Sorbello’s Sicilian Restaurant,195 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, was temporarily closed by state inspectors on August 2 due to “infestations of vermin” found at the restaurant, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
WCJB
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
villages-news.com
Misguided motorist takes ride in golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages
A misguided motorist on Tuesday morning took a ride in a golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages. The man in the EZ-GO non-street legal golf cart was spotted at about 10 a.m. heading westbound on County Road 466. He realized his mistake and turned around at the Morse family compound. He entered eastbound County Road 466 and kept going.
WCJB
Ocala will have two meetings to discuss the proposed golf cart map expansion
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is hosting two meetings on the proposed golf cart map expansion. The meetings will be at noon and at 5:30. They will both be held at Brick City Center for the Arts at 23 SW Broadway St. These meetings will cover the...
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
WCJB
More nurses join in lawsuit against Marion County hospital after active shooter exercise gets too real
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More nurses are filing suit against AdventHealth Ocala following a frightening training exercise. Chelsea Barker, Danika Bueno, and Alisa Coffey say they were part of the training last November at AdventHealth Timber Ridge when a man with a gun burst into the room. They say the...
mycbs4.com
Deputies and paramedics injured at an overdose call in Levy County
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies and paramedics were injured on an overdose call last night, Aug. 17th, in Bronson. LCSO contact, Lieutenant Scott Tummond, says deputies and EMS personnel responded to a report of a female suffering an overdose at 9790 NE 92nd Place. Deputies and...
ocala-news.com
MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency
An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
WCJB
Alachua Conservation Trust awarded $7.85 million from USDA
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving nearly $8 million to a North Central Florida land conservation organization. The Alachua Conservation Trust is one of 41 conservation projects that received money from a $197 million USDA fund. The money will go towards the trust’s Forest to Gulf Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society
Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
alachuacounty.us
New Pumps Ready to Protect Robin Lane
As hurricane season nears its peak, the Alachua County Public Works Department announced that two new pumps are ready to help protect the Robin Lane area from legacy flooding. Legacy flooding can be described as long-term, persistent flooding, primarily associated with developments that do not have adequate stormwater systems because they were built before the implementation of the statewide stormwater regulations in the early 1980s.
WCJB
Four Levy County first responders are recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was suffering from an overdose at a home just outside of Bronson on Wednesday night. Law enforcement and EMS responded and while treating the patient two deputies and two EMS personnel started to show symptoms of fentanyl exposure. “The deputy that was initially exposed...
