Health Services

Scrubs Magazine

RIP Medical Debt Wipes Out $6.7 Billion in Debt by Buying Unpaid Hospital Bills

If you’ve ever had to bill a patient for treatment that you know they can’t afford, you’re not alone. Around 100 million Americans have unpaid medical bills, and it’s having a nasty effect on people’s health. All the stress and anxiety that comes with being in debt can lead to more health problems, which only repeats the vicious cycle.
MedicalXpress

Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022

Higher healthcare prices have driven 38% of American adults—representing an estimated 98 million people—to either delay or skip treatment, cut back on driving, utilities, and food, or borrow money to pay medical bills in the last six months, according to a new survey conducted by West Health and Gallup. The survey was conducted in June 2022, the same month inflation reached 9.1%, a new 40-year high.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
TODAY.com

Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits

Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Colorado Newsline

Lives hang in the balance as time runs out for action on health insurance

Five years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Yet I’m the lucky one. I could afford to get treatment. Too many people in America don’t have the health care they need, even today. The 2021 American Rescue Plan included subsidies to make health insurance more affordable than ever, resulting in a record-breaking health insurance enrollment of 14.5 million Americans for 2022.
MarketRealist

Social Security Inflation Adjustment Could Be Almost 10% in 2023

Retirees could get an extra $159 per month due to a Social Security inflation adjustment in 2023. Social Security benefits could increase by 9.6 percent next year, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). Article continues below advertisement. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) estimate is based on new data from the...
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurer Calculation of Qualified Payment Amount for Out of Network Care May Violate No Surprises Act

In possible violation of the No Surprises Act, health insurance company calculations of Qualified Payment Amounts (QPA) for anesthesiology, emergency medicine and radiology services (and possibly other specialty services) likely include rates from primary care provider (PCP) contracts. and commissioned by three national physician organizations examined a subpopulation of PCPs...
InsuranceNewsNet

Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Medicare Part D Premiums Vary Widely Reports Association

Los Angeles, CA August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An individual could pay as little as. in monthly premiums for stand-alone Medicare Part D drug plan coverage according to the 2022 Part D Price Index released by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. . “Some 48 million Americans are enrolled in...
