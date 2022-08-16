Read full article on original website
Health care costs are so high that 98 million Americans say they’ve had to cut spending on food and gas
Surging living expenses are taking a toll on health care costs.
8.2 million people may soon get health insurance rebates up to an average $155 per person
The refunds are expected to average $141 per participant in plans through the marketplace, $155 for those in plans through small employers and $78 for enrollees in large-group plans. The aggregate total being refunded — $1 billion — is down from $2 billion issued in 2021 and a record $2.5...
RIP Medical Debt Wipes Out $6.7 Billion in Debt by Buying Unpaid Hospital Bills
If you’ve ever had to bill a patient for treatment that you know they can’t afford, you’re not alone. Around 100 million Americans have unpaid medical bills, and it’s having a nasty effect on people’s health. All the stress and anxiety that comes with being in debt can lead to more health problems, which only repeats the vicious cycle.
Did a Health Insurer Deny You Medical Care? Did You Fight Back? Help Us Report on the System.
In the United States, having health insurance does not guarantee that you will receive the care you need. Every year, insurance companies reject tens of millions of claims from people seeking all kinds of medical services, ranging from surgeries to MRIs. A patient who is denied care and tries to...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Medicare Part D Premiums Are Expected to Drop in 2023 -- but Seniors Shouldn't Celebrate Just Yet
Some seniors may not actually come out ahead financially.
Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022
Higher healthcare prices have driven 38% of American adults—representing an estimated 98 million people—to either delay or skip treatment, cut back on driving, utilities, and food, or borrow money to pay medical bills in the last six months, according to a new survey conducted by West Health and Gallup. The survey was conducted in June 2022, the same month inflation reached 9.1%, a new 40-year high.
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Social Security Recipients Could Receive an Extra $1900 Next Year
Lives hang in the balance as time runs out for action on health insurance
Five years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Yet I’m the lucky one. I could afford to get treatment. Too many people in America don’t have the health care they need, even today. The 2021 American Rescue Plan included subsidies to make health insurance more affordable than ever, resulting in a record-breaking health insurance enrollment of 14.5 million Americans for 2022.
Social Security Inflation Adjustment Could Be Almost 10% in 2023
Retirees could get an extra $159 per month due to a Social Security inflation adjustment in 2023. Social Security benefits could increase by 9.6 percent next year, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). Article continues below advertisement. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) estimate is based on new data from the...
Insurer Calculation of Qualified Payment Amount for Out of Network Care May Violate No Surprises Act
In possible violation of the No Surprises Act, health insurance company calculations of Qualified Payment Amounts (QPA) for anesthesiology, emergency medicine and radiology services (and possibly other specialty services) likely include rates from primary care provider (PCP) contracts. and commissioned by three national physician organizations examined a subpopulation of PCPs...
Patient Access Solutions Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
CHICAGO , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Access Solutions Market is projected to grow from. by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume and subsequent growth...
Health insurance costs more than it should. These 2 simple reforms would help [The Idaho Statesman]
When shopping for clothes, food and just about everything else, we want to know the price. If it isn’t posted with the product we ask the seller. Knowing the price allows us to make good decisions. Shopping for health care services is another story. Despite the “major reforms” to...
Aflac enhances Individual Short-Term Disability Insurance to include mental health coverage
Benefits help provide workers with income protection as financial and mental health pressures mount. /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance products in the. U.S. , today announced the launch of its newly enhanced. Aflac Individual Short-Term Disability Insurance. to help employers better support the changing needs...
Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Medicare Part D Premiums Vary Widely Reports Association
Los Angeles, CA August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An individual could pay as little as. in monthly premiums for stand-alone Medicare Part D drug plan coverage according to the 2022 Part D Price Index released by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. . “Some 48 million Americans are enrolled in...
Opinion: The New Inflation Reduction Act Won't Lower Inflation, but It Could Save You Money
