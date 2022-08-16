ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

A new barbecue joint is planned for the Midlands. You can help name the mascot

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 4 days ago

A new barbecue joint is making plans to set up shop in Chapin.

518 Smokehouse indicated on its website and on social media sites that it is coming soon to Chapin. Full details about the restaurant are scarce, though a spokeswoman for LTC Hospitality Management Group, the entity involved with the development of the project, said more information could could be released in coming months.

LTC Hospitality Management Group is run by Columbia’s Middleton family, which has opened a number of restaurants and businesses on the capital city’s Main Street, including The Grand on Main and the high-end Smoked restaurant.

The 518 Smokehouse website offers clues behind its name, saying that, “it all began from a college camaraderie at Winthrop’s campus, a group of friends living together at the ole’ college house on 518 Smokehouse Lane bonded forever over beer & good barbecue.” The website indicates the restaurant would be located off of Highway 76 in Chapin.

The smokehouse was first reported by Columbia’s Free Times .

The web page for 518 Smokehouse also offers visitors a chance to submit possible names for the restaurant’s mascot. An image of the mascot is displayed on the site, showing an urbane pig wearing a high-collared tailcoat, with a tuft of tousled hair on its head and the slightest glint of mischief in its eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22R3X8_0hJGxvMN00
Plans are being made for 518 Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant, to be located in Chapin. From 518 Smokehouse's Facebook page

