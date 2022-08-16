Related
Women with ties to Louisiana compete on new Food Network series
Endangered sea turtles nesting on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands, first time in 75 years
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: West Feliciana Saints
African-American veterans monument near State Capitol will be ‘first of its kind’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leaders celebrate finish of first phase of Mississippi River dredging project
New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released
Wet and unsettled weather pattern continues; TD No. 4 forms
Louisiana homeowners insured by Florida-based UPC might have to find new coverage
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“NO EXCUSES:” La. governor speaks out about recent incidents with Dept. of Children and Family Services
THE INVESTIGATORS: La. officials shut down pumps at gas station after inspectors find water in tanks
Pediatrician answers common questions about your child’s health, vaccines
Traffic flowing again following vehicle extrication on I-55 near Amite
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
One lane shut down on Sunshine Bridge due to crack
As flood insurance rates increase Scalise says he’s fighting for reforms
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0