Louisiana State

Endangered sea turtles nesting on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands, first time in 75 years

BATON ROUGE, La. - Sea turtle hatchlings have been observed on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for first time in three quarters of a century. The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries discovered hatchlings of the endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge, reportedly.
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: West Feliciana Saints

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The final stop for Sportsline Summer Camp took the crew to St. Francisville for a visit with the West Feliciana Saints. There was a big crowd there on Thursday, Aug. 18, for the team’s scrimmage against the Episcopal Knights. Linebacker turned running back Elstron...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled the latest design for the 2022 “I Voted” stickers. Jefferson Parish artist Becky Fos created the artwork titled “Louisiana State of Mind.” She says she hopes her design encourages more people to head to the polls.
BATON ROUGE, LA
One lane shut down on Sunshine Bridge due to crack

ST. JAMES PARISH (WAFB) - One lane has been shut down on the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish due to a significant crack that was found on one of the 168 vertical structure members. The Department of Transportation and Development announced on Thursday, Aug. 18 that the westbound right...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

