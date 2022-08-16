Raymond Edward Rotert was born on February 5, 1935, the son of Joseph Mary and Clara (Hake) Rotert. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Appleton City Manor in Appleton City, Missouri on August 16, 2022. He was the fourth of five children. Raymond grew up in the Montrose area, where he graduated from Montrose High School in 1953. He worked at the Rotert Brothers Garage until 1959 when he began a career at Peabody Coal Company as a heavy equipment mechanic. He retired in 1987 when the mine closed. During this time, Raymond married Sara Jo Steinbach on April 4, 1964, his wife of 58 years, and to this union two children were born: Matthew and Karen.

MONTROSE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO