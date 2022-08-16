ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Warrensburg, MO
Education
City
Warrensburg, MO
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Raymond Edward Rotert

Raymond Edward Rotert was born on February 5, 1935, the son of Joseph Mary and Clara (Hake) Rotert. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Appleton City Manor in Appleton City, Missouri on August 16, 2022. He was the fourth of five children. Raymond grew up in the Montrose area, where he graduated from Montrose High School in 1953. He worked at the Rotert Brothers Garage until 1959 when he began a career at Peabody Coal Company as a heavy equipment mechanic. He retired in 1987 when the mine closed. During this time, Raymond married Sara Jo Steinbach on April 4, 1964, his wife of 58 years, and to this union two children were born: Matthew and Karen.
MONTROSE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Professor#The Honors College#Ucm#The Achauer House#Vict
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 50

A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Massive upscale Liberty development plan proposes residential, retail spaces

LIBERTY — In May of 2017, GaleHart Communities presented a proposed 1,055-acre mixed-use community bearing the name Aviara to the Liberty City Council. Fast-forward seven years and three months, and Dave Gale and Tom Hart, co-founders of GaleHart and leaders in the development, came back to the council to discuss the now-branded Montage Liberty. The development still surrounds Liberty North High School and is adjacent to Interstate 35.
LIBERTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy