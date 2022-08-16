ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN.com

Couple on 1st date breaks into church to play piano

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple’s first date in Hendersonville, Tennessee, turned into a church burglary. And then a trip to jail. Police in Hendersonville said the two people, identified as a 19-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, were on their first date when they broke into the Indian Lake Peninsula Church at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday morning.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trending toward average for this time of year

Watch for a few spotty showers and storms early Saturday morning across far southern Kansas. We will keep the slim chance for the activity to linger through midday, but no reason to cancel those outdoor plans. This activity will be more miss than hit. Those to the north will see a mix of sun and clouds.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storm chances, comfortable weekend

Storms continue to push into central and eastern Kansas through midday. There is an approaching cold front sliding through that has sparked these storms. We are not expecting severe weather for now, however later in the day when the front taps into better ingredients a few cells could become strong. Watch for an isolated cell to have strong winds and hail into central and eastern Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Few rumbles to start the weekend, temps not too toasty

Our next front will move through the area today and spark our next chance of showers and storms. Some isolated activity has already started to develop to the north and around I-70. When it comes to our temperatures there will not be much of a change from yesterday despite the...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Hendersonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
KSN.com

Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in second and third place claimed the girl was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of...
UTAH STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stronger storm possible early, pleasant weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are littering the Sunflower State this evening. A cold front is sinking south across the region, causing storms to spark up along the boundary. As the front continues to march south, the rain will follow in its wake. We have seen a few severe thunderstorms already this...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossbow Bolt#Deer Hunting#Wkrn#Twra

Comments / 0

Community Policy