Indiana State

Nazi quote found on Indiana lawmaker’s Facebook

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Representative Jim Lucas is receiving criticism for a quote found on his Facebook page. Indiana Democrats say Representative Lucas briefly changed the cover photo on his personal Facebook page to a quote attributed to Joseph Goebbels, the chief propagandist of the Nazi Party.

According to a post from Lucas’ Democratic opponent in the upcoming election, Chad Harmon, the quote posted by the Republican incumbent is a statement from Goebbels describing the state using propaganda to lie. The quote said the following:

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its power to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

The screenshot features a heading attributing the quote to Goebbels, as well as a link to a page titled “On the Jewish Question.”

Polish Auschwitz survivor, novelist Zofia Posmysz dies at 98

“After running against Jim Lucas for a while now, it’s hard to surprise me anymore,” said Chad Harmon in his post, “but today he literally changed his cover photo to a quote from Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is a sitting Indiana State Representative quoting a Nazi.”

Representative Lucas updated his cover photo after the post from Harmon, and Lucas deleted the previous post. On Monday, Eyewitness News reached out to Representative Lucas’ press contact for a statement, and we received a brief message saying our message would be passed along. We received no other contact from Lucas’ office.

G Grubb
4d ago

I worked security at the government center in Indianapolis you should really see the people running this state !!! talk about a pathetic site WOW SERIOUSLY!!!

