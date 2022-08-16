Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
Recycling Today
Padnos adds to Michigan yard network
Holland, Michigan-based Padnos has announced the acquisition of Saginaw, Michigan-based B. Clinkston & Sons Inc., saying the move will expand its recycling footprint in the Wolverine State. The Padnos organization describes B. Clinkston & Sons as a third-generation family-owned company that was founded in 1915. The acquiring company was founded...
Defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial called pot-smoking morons
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The defense rested Friday, Aug. 19, in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial after a witness described Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox as pot-smoking loudmouths. The defense says Croft and Fox were far from masterminds – an investigator called them morons – and that FBI agents and informants induced their involvement.
whtc.com
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Michigan counties profited off foreclosed homes. Now they may owe millions.
After Clarence Barnes broke his back, he used money from the workers compensation settlement to buy a four-bedroom house just outside of Three Rivers. After he died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, the property taxes went unpaid.
Shoppers ‘really excited’ as West Michigan’s first Whole Foods Market opens near Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For years, when Sydnee Ruger and her family would visit a Whole Foods Market, it would be during trips to Florida and elsewhere in the South. Closer to home, the mother of two from Wayland was out of luck. That changed Wednesday, when the grocery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre Daily
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
iheart.com
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
Crain's Detroit Business
West Michigan's first Whole Foods is for sale — on its first day in business
The first Whole Foods store in West Michigan, open today, is already on the market. According to a listing posted last week by the Simon Jonna Group of Colliers International Detroit, the building housing Whole Foods at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids, is for sale for $17,613,000, or $438 a square foot. In the Grand Rapids retail market in the past 10 years, there has not been a building 40,000 square feet or larger than has sold for more than $300 per square foot, according to CoStar data.
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe keeps things classic in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — When a 30-year-old Jeff Kuppler first set foot in Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe 26 years ago to grab a bite of food, he noticed a for sale sign inside the business. “I never knew the place existed, probably, like most of Kalamazoo, until...
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Grand Rapids senior living complex newest target in Kia vandalism
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rash of recent Kia and Hyundai thefts on the west side gained several new victims Thursday. The saga continued overnight at a senior living complex in Grand Rapids. Nothing was stolen, but multiple Kia vehicles were vandalized. “I enjoy my independence.”. At 81-years-young Josie...
Portland Twp. crash ends with 2 hurt, motorcycle on fire
Two people were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening in Portland Township.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0