Wayland, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Wayland, MI
Lifestyle
Recycling Today

Padnos adds to Michigan yard network

Holland, Michigan-based Padnos has announced the acquisition of Saginaw, Michigan-based B. Clinkston & Sons Inc., saying the move will expand its recycling footprint in the Wolverine State. The Padnos organization describes B. Clinkston & Sons as a third-generation family-owned company that was founded in 1915. The acquiring company was founded...
SAGINAW, MI
whtc.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
Centre Daily

Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say

Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
iheart.com

Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22

Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

West Michigan's first Whole Foods is for sale — on its first day in business

The first Whole Foods store in West Michigan, open today, is already on the market. According to a listing posted last week by the Simon Jonna Group of Colliers International Detroit, the building housing Whole Foods at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids, is for sale for $17,613,000, or $438 a square foot. In the Grand Rapids retail market in the past 10 years, there has not been a building 40,000 square feet or larger than has sold for more than $300 per square foot, according to CoStar data.
KENTWOOD, MI
