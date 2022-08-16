PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.

