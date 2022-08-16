ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Bristol Press

Rockwell Park Summer Festival pulls record exhibitor booth numbers

BRISTOL – After a two-year break, the Rockwell Park Summer Festival returned Saturday to serve as a celebration of Bristol communities, and especially the West End, with record exhibitors filling the area. “It’s a lot of work and preparation and hoping that the weather cooperates, which it did,” said...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mayor's Back to School Pencil Hunt returns

BRISTOL – The Mayor's Back to School Pencil Hunt returns for the fifth year to Muzzy Field on Aug. 25, offering children the chance to win back to school supplies. The Pencil Hunt, open for Pre-K to 8th grade students, will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Muzzy Field. Participants will be divided up by grade level to hunt for pencils spread across the field.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Hospital for Special Care welcomes Sarah Hardy, PhD

NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has welcomed Sarah Hardy, PhD, to the Autism Team. “We are excited to have Dr. Hardy join the team as we continue to expand our continuum of autism services at the Hospital for Special Care,” said Hassan M. Minhas, MD, chief of autism services.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked

PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew

BRISTOL – With a new name and expanded space, the former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew, looking to serve local hungry customers at 785 Terryville Ave. and beyond. The business held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday with area economic and city leaders. Rise...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Doris E. Krulicki

Doris E. Krulicki (nee Martin), 94, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Henry A. Krulicki passed away after a short illness on Aug. 17, 2022 at UCONN Medical Center in Farmington surrounded by her loving family. Born in Forestville on July 7, 1928, she was the daughter of Jenny Ashline and Howard Martin. Doris and Henry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2000.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police continues to look for quality canine officers

BRISTOL – In memory of the late Philip Vonella, a Bristol police commissioner, Unico member and Building Code Board of Appeals member, Operation Opioid will be returning as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to help in funding the Bristol Police Department’s continuing need for quality canine officers. Vonella’s daughter, Kristi...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Christian Michael Baxley

Christian Michael Baxley, 50, resident of Bristol for nearly 25 years, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 9, 2022. Born in Amarillo, TX on Sept. 14, 1971, Christian was raised in Plano, Texas and spent several years living in Albuquerque, NM. He spent many years residing in Connecticut while he served as Vice President of Information Technology for Premier Response/American Customer Care.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash

EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Boy from Bristol has been missing since Tuesday, police say

BRISTOL -- Bristol police are looking for a missing boy. State police on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Nazier Oquendo, 14. He has been missing since Tuesday. The teen has been described as white/Hispanic, standing 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol woman accused of illegally discharging gun, shooting self

BRISTOL – A city woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges for firing a gun in May, shooting herself. Karenlynne Gatling, 22, of 20 Landry St., was arrested last week and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.
BRISTOL, CT

