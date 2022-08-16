Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
informnny.com
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
informnny.com
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock...
informnny.com
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
informnny.com
Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for...
informnny.com
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Seneca Landry booked a weekend stay through Airbnb for her sister’s bachelorette party earlier this year, the online listing said they would have the entire Rhode Island home to themselves. But on the final day of their stay in May, after some of...
informnny.com
New legislation places restrictions on toy guns in NYS
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New legislation signed by Governor Hochul, now places restrictions on what color toy guns can be. No longer can these imitation weapons be black, blue, silver, or aluminum. Instead the colors have to be white or bright red, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple,...
informnny.com
Guide to maintaining your septic system & prevent backups
(WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has provided guidance for homeowners regarding septic system maintenance in an effort to prevent sewage backups and contamination. Septic systems eliminate wastewater from homes in rural areas without a central sewer system. The systems separate liquids from solids in wastewater and it’s important to maintain them properly. Failure to do so can cause sewage backups in your home and contaminate drinking water and swimming areas. People who come into contact with contaminated water risk getting sick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County-native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional...
informnny.com
‘American Idol’ winner to play NYS Fair
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “American Idol” winner and former construction worker, Noah Thompson, is another high-profile act scheduled to play the Great New York State Fair. Thompson won the iconic singing competition in May after his friend, Arthur Noah, randomly signed him up. “Noah Thompson’s journey is...
informnny.com
Empire State Weekly: Primary elections, round two
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re previewing some of the big races to monitor for the second primary election here in New York. Following the state’s redistricting battle, the Congressional and State Senate primaries were moved to August 23. On top of...
Comments / 0