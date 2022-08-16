ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

informnny.com

Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
AUBURN, AL
informnny.com

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock...
ENOLA, PA
informnny.com

Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
SANTA CLARA, UT
informnny.com

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
COLORADO STATE
State
Tennessee State
City
Hendersonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
informnny.com

Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial

Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for...
MICHIGAN STATE
informnny.com

New legislation places restrictions on toy guns in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New legislation signed by Governor Hochul, now places restrictions on what color toy guns can be. No longer can these imitation weapons be black, blue, silver, or aluminum. Instead the colors have to be white or bright red, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple,...
POLITICS
informnny.com

Guide to maintaining your septic system & prevent backups

(WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has provided guidance for homeowners regarding septic system maintenance in an effort to prevent sewage backups and contamination. Septic systems eliminate wastewater from homes in rural areas without a central sewer system. The systems separate liquids from solids in wastewater and it’s important to maintain them properly. Failure to do so can cause sewage backups in your home and contaminate drinking water and swimming areas. People who come into contact with contaminated water risk getting sick.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County-native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

‘American Idol’ winner to play NYS Fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “American Idol” winner and former construction worker, Noah Thompson, is another high-profile act scheduled to play the Great New York State Fair. Thompson won the iconic singing competition in May after his friend, Arthur Noah, randomly signed him up. “Noah Thompson’s journey is...
ENTERTAINMENT
informnny.com

Empire State Weekly: Primary elections, round two

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re previewing some of the big races to monitor for the second primary election here in New York. Following the state’s redistricting battle, the Congressional and State Senate primaries were moved to August 23. On top of...
ELECTIONS

