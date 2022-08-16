HAMDEN — Police have arrested a woman they say robbed a credit union around midday on Wednesday. Natalie Medor, 36, of Hamden, was located late Wednesday after what officers described as an “extensive investigation.” She has been charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny and is set to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Sept. 28. She is free on $20,000 bond.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO