Hamden, CT

Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: 2 people shot in 2 hours in overnight incidents

HARTFORD — Two people were shot overnight in separate incidents in the city, police said. Officers first responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot wound victim sought care, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert said the man, who he described as being in his 40s,...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden woman charged in credit union robbery

HAMDEN — Police have arrested a woman they say robbed a credit union around midday on Wednesday. Natalie Medor, 36, of Hamden, was located late Wednesday after what officers described as an “extensive investigation.” She has been charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny and is set to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Sept. 28. She is free on $20,000 bond.
HAMDEN, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Two shootings leave two injured in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of shootings in Hartford sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to police. The first occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as police responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived seeking treatment. The victim was a man in his 40s, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police: Person killed in hit-and-run crash early Saturday

BRIDGEPORT — A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday, police said. The city’s emergency communications center received a call regarding a hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston and Success avenues at 1:20 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate 3rd homicide in the past week

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Le’Chard Santos from Waterbury. The homicide marked the city’s third in the past week and tenth of 2022, according to police. Police said...
WATERBURY, CT

