Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar
BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: 2 people shot in 2 hours in overnight incidents
HARTFORD — Two people were shot overnight in separate incidents in the city, police said. Officers first responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot wound victim sought care, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert said the man, who he described as being in his 40s,...
Register Citizen
Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect
MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
Register Citizen
Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s parking lot armed robbery
MIDDLETOWN — Police say they are searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at an individual during a meetup in the McDonald’s parking lot at 611 South Main St. on Saturday. The suspect, who was described as a heavyset male wearing a gray hoodie and dark shorts,...
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden woman charged in credit union robbery
HAMDEN — Police have arrested a woman they say robbed a credit union around midday on Wednesday. Natalie Medor, 36, of Hamden, was located late Wednesday after what officers described as an “extensive investigation.” She has been charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny and is set to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Sept. 28. She is free on $20,000 bond.
Simsbury men arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converter in Springfield
Two men from Simsbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
Suspicious Person Call Leads to Crack Bust
LISBON, CT – On August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the...
Register Citizen
Richard Dabate sent to prison in ‘Fitbit murder’ after haunting CT town for years
ELLINGTON — There was a sense of relief Friday in the northern Connecticut town shaken for years by a mother’s homicide that gained national attention as the “Fitbit murder.”. On Thursday, Richard Dabate was sentenced to 65 years in prison — one year shy of the maximum...
Two shootings leave two injured in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of shootings in Hartford sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to police. The first occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as police responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived seeking treatment. The victim was a man in his 40s, […]
Register Citizen
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Police searching for suspect who shot loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A loss prevention officer was shot at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon. Manchester police released pictures of a man who has determined to be a suspect in the shooting. See the photos below: The man was identified as 30-year-old Richard LaPlante of Windsor. A warrant has been […]
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police: Person killed in hit-and-run crash early Saturday
BRIDGEPORT — A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday, police said. The city’s emergency communications center received a call regarding a hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston and Success avenues at 1:20 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
Register Citizen
New Haven man facing prison for stealing 2,000 cartons of cigarettes from Milford business
MILFORD — A New Haven man charged with stealing more than 2,000 cartons of cigarettes while working for a Milford-based tobacco distributor will serve jail time after taking a plea deal, according to court records. The suspect, 36-year-old Luis Cruz, entered a written plea of nolo contendere, or no...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate 3rd homicide in the past week
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Le’Chard Santos from Waterbury. The homicide marked the city’s third in the past week and tenth of 2022, according to police. Police said...
Eyewitness News
27-year-old security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police say the victim was reportedly shot in the parking outside Macy’s men’s store, but when they arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the entrance of the mall.
