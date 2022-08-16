Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, WASH – The goal of Park(ing) Day is the same as it has been for 17 years: to call attention to the need for more urban open space, generate discussion and debate around how public space is utilized, and to improve the quality of urban habitat. For the last few years, we’ve seen parking spots utilized in ways they haven’t before: as restaurant dining space, gardens, bench spaces, and pedestrian rights-of-way. Since 2005, Park(ing) day has been an international event in which artists, citizens, and businesses transform a metered parking spot into temporary public space, and now the event is returning to downtown Tacoma on September 16 from 10am-2pm! Parking spaces along Pacific Ave. between S. 7th and S. 13th will be creatively and temporarily transformed for public use. Downtown On the Go is currently seeking businesses and individuals to register to participate! Register here to reserve your own parking space!

