The Suburban Times
Park(ing) Day 2022: Open Space and Public Right of Way
Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, WASH – The goal of Park(ing) Day is the same as it has been for 17 years: to call attention to the need for more urban open space, generate discussion and debate around how public space is utilized, and to improve the quality of urban habitat. For the last few years, we’ve seen parking spots utilized in ways they haven’t before: as restaurant dining space, gardens, bench spaces, and pedestrian rights-of-way. Since 2005, Park(ing) day has been an international event in which artists, citizens, and businesses transform a metered parking spot into temporary public space, and now the event is returning to downtown Tacoma on September 16 from 10am-2pm! Parking spaces along Pacific Ave. between S. 7th and S. 13th will be creatively and temporarily transformed for public use. Downtown On the Go is currently seeking businesses and individuals to register to participate! Register here to reserve your own parking space!
The Suburban Times
Tacoma’s East L Street reopens to travelers
TACOMA – The three-year detour is over, and Tacoma residents have their bridge back. At 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Guy F Atkinson Construction Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation opened the new East L Street Bridge that spans Interstate 5. “The businesses and residents along...
The Suburban Times
Biking for Change
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. On the very warm Sunday afternoon of Aug. 7th close to 100 community members from across Parkland, Spanaway and Tacoma met in the Sprinker parking lot to ride in silence to raise awareness for bicycle safety. It was a very powerful event.
Chronicle
WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn
Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
The Suburban Times
Family fun next week in Tacoma
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Learn more about these, and more, fun events happening in Tacoma next week. Family Nature Walks (August 24) Eastside Community Market Resource Fair (August 25) Outdoor Adventure Kayak Trip (August 27)
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
Amtrak Coast Starlight Sleeper Car Review: Sacramento to Seattle
All aboard! It’s been years since I’ve taken a long-haul Amtrak trip, and I have to say I’d forgotten how enjoyable rail travel is. Our recent jaunt to Seattle whet my appetite for more. The trip wasn’t without its hiccups, but overall, it matched my previous good experiences. I thought I’d offer up a an Amtrak Coast Starlight sleeper car review (at least for the northern half of the route) since it has been so long since I’ve enjoyed all Amtrak has to offer.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
A protester was struck by a motor vehicle during a rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighbourhood. According to the organizers, Tacoma Police failed to attend to the incident at the right time. The demonstration of the protest was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street, near...
rtands.com
A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines
A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
Protester hit by car at Hilltop rally; Tacoma police response being questioned
TACOMA, Wash. — A rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood took a scary turn when a protester was hit by a driver. Now organizers are accusing Tacoma police of not properly responding to the situation. The gathering aimed to highlight the gentrification happening in the neighborhood and also focused...
SouthSoundTalk
Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations
Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
KOMO News
Armed robberies of ATM users in King, Pierce counties likely related, officials say
TACOMA, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities in King and Pierce counties are investigating a crime spree in which armed robbers are targeting customers using outside bank ATMs. Investigators said ATM users have been robbed at several banking establishments in Bonney Lake, Parkland, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle. Renton...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Libraries Community Survey
Pierce County Library System announcement. The Pierce County Library System and the City of Lakewood need to hear from you about how they can provide quality services in safe, welcoming spaces for Lakewood and Tillicum residents. Please take this 5-minute survey to share your thoughts!. This survey will help to...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Road Alert: Temporary detour for 112th St SW Aug. 22-26￼
City of Lakewood announcement. A temporary detour will be in place on 112th Street SW between Military Road SW and Farwest Drive SW Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26 while crews repair a section of the roadway that was damaged when a Lakewood Water District water main broke. Drivers...
KXRO.com
Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified
The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
Comments / 2