BBC

Market Rasen: Clean-up begins after homes flooded

A clean-up operation is under way after "waist-high" water flooded homes and streets in a Lincolnshire town. The exact number of properties affected in Market Rasen is not known as authorities are yet to assess the damage. However, Councillor Stephen Bunney said he had spoken with "at least six residents"...
POLITICS
BBC

Essex Fire crews receive 70 flood call-outs in three hours

A fire service said it had received some 70 call-outs in three hours as a result of flash flooding due to heavy rain. Essex Fire Service said the areas affected included the Epping Forest district, Chelmsford, Braintree and Halstead. Loughton tube station was closed due to heavy flooding according to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Warning of ‘danger to life’ flooding as thunderstorms move in

Dangerous floods are set to hit parts of the UK amid thunderstorms lashing the country, the Met Office has warned.It comes as Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, is putting a hosepipe ban in place next week, saying water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual”.The Met Office has issued an amber thunderstorm warning covering most of the south east of England, including parts of London, from 11am until 10pm on Wednesday, meaning people should expect flooding and disruption.The warning says: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.”Flooding is likely to affect homes...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorms spark travel chaos as roads and stations flooded

Floods lashed parts of the UK on Wednesday, sparking travel chaos as roads and train stations were overwhelmed with water.Torrential downpours in London caused chaos for commuted during the evening rush hour as flash flooding forced the closure of several tube stations and left some roads waterlogged.Flooding also hit the busy London Victoria Station, forcing some shops and platforms 7 and 8 to close for a period in the afternoon.As the evening rush hour began, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Parts of London and our transport network are currently experiencing disruption due to thunderstorms and flash flooding.”Southeastern Railway introduced...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Leicestershire flooding: Road closed and car park flooded by heavy rain

Parts of Leicestershire were hit by flooding following heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Areas of the county saw nearly 50mm of rain in 24 hours as storms crossed the UK. Flood water gathered underneath a bridge in Thurmaston, which made Church Hill Road impassable for motorists on Tuesday evening. The Morrisons...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of girl, 14, recovered from water after ‘devastating’ incident

The body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from water in Greater Manchester after a “devastating” incident, prompting police to urge people to keep safe while enjoying the warm weather.Emergency services were called to reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that her body had been recovered overnight.Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene.The teenager has been formally identified and her family are being supported by specially trained officers, GMP said.Inquiries...
HEALTH SERVICES
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Heatwave drought exposes Britain's hidden history: Ancient bridges and remains of lost villages are uncovered in dried up reservoirs - while parched lawns of stately homes shows remains of 17th century gardens

Ancient bridges, lost villages and secret gardens that have been hidden from view for decades have been revealed once again as the country sees it driest summer in half a century. As the large parts of England find themselves in a drought - with some south-eastern areas not seeing a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Firefighters at hotel blaze did not know guests were unaccounted for – inquiry

Firefighters attending a fatal hotel blaze did not realise there were guests unaccounted for as they battled the flames, an inquiry has heard.The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London, in December 2017.A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the hotel inferno on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch, is being held at Paisley Sheriff Court.The inquiry had previously heard how the two men had tried to smash a window to escape the burning hotel.Their bodies were later found on the second floor landing area by...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sheffield flooding: Disruption as heavy rain leads to flash flooding

Emergency street repairs are under way after flash flooding led to a road surface in Sheffield bursting open. The damage at the junction between Ecclesall Road South and Ringinglow Road was caused after heavy rainfall hit the city. Bus services in the area were being diverted with drivers being warned...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Children among those hurt in Newquay debris fall

Two children and a woman were injured when falling debris hit them in Newquay, police confirmed. They were hurt when parts of a balcony landed on them in Fore Street, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday. The woman, 43, and a six-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, while 10-year-old boy suffered...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man, 87, with broken pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance in homemade shelter in the rain

A seriously injured 87-year-old man was forced to wait 15 hours for an ambulance in a homemade shelter in the rain. The family of David, a great grandfather, made a makeshift cover for him in his back garden after a fall in which he suffered a fractured pelvis, broke seven ribs and hurt his arm.His daughter Karen, who did not give the family's surname, told BBC Radio Cornwall she used a football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to give keep him dry.She and her son-in-law Trevor called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday - but an ambulance didn't arrive to...
HEALTH
BBC

Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff on to the beach below. Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday. Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made...
ACCIDENTS

