Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Market Rasen: Clean-up begins after homes flooded
A clean-up operation is under way after "waist-high" water flooded homes and streets in a Lincolnshire town. The exact number of properties affected in Market Rasen is not known as authorities are yet to assess the damage. However, Councillor Stephen Bunney said he had spoken with "at least six residents"...
BBC
Essex Fire crews receive 70 flood call-outs in three hours
A fire service said it had received some 70 call-outs in three hours as a result of flash flooding due to heavy rain. Essex Fire Service said the areas affected included the Epping Forest district, Chelmsford, Braintree and Halstead. Loughton tube station was closed due to heavy flooding according to...
Warning of ‘danger to life’ flooding as thunderstorms move in
Dangerous floods are set to hit parts of the UK amid thunderstorms lashing the country, the Met Office has warned.It comes as Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, is putting a hosepipe ban in place next week, saying water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual”.The Met Office has issued an amber thunderstorm warning covering most of the south east of England, including parts of London, from 11am until 10pm on Wednesday, meaning people should expect flooding and disruption.The warning says: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.”Flooding is likely to affect homes...
Thunderstorms spark travel chaos as roads and stations flooded
Floods lashed parts of the UK on Wednesday, sparking travel chaos as roads and train stations were overwhelmed with water.Torrential downpours in London caused chaos for commuted during the evening rush hour as flash flooding forced the closure of several tube stations and left some roads waterlogged.Flooding also hit the busy London Victoria Station, forcing some shops and platforms 7 and 8 to close for a period in the afternoon.As the evening rush hour began, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Parts of London and our transport network are currently experiencing disruption due to thunderstorms and flash flooding.”Southeastern Railway introduced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Leicestershire flooding: Road closed and car park flooded by heavy rain
Parts of Leicestershire were hit by flooding following heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Areas of the county saw nearly 50mm of rain in 24 hours as storms crossed the UK. Flood water gathered underneath a bridge in Thurmaston, which made Church Hill Road impassable for motorists on Tuesday evening. The Morrisons...
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
Videos show the flooded streets of central Paris as heavy storms pummel the city after months of drought
Some metro stations received nearly one month's worth of rain within one hour, reported a French weather account run by volunteers.
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Terrifying CCTV footage shows the moment brazen dog walker comes within seconds of death after darting in front of a train while crossing a railway line in Wales
This is the terrifying moment a dog walker and their beloved pet come within seconds of being struck down by a train. Shocking CCTV footage captures the near miss between the rambler and the locomotive that was travelling near the rural market town of Machynlleth, Wales. In the clip, the...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Body of girl, 14, recovered from water after ‘devastating’ incident
The body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from water in Greater Manchester after a “devastating” incident, prompting police to urge people to keep safe while enjoying the warm weather.Emergency services were called to reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that her body had been recovered overnight.Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene.The teenager has been formally identified and her family are being supported by specially trained officers, GMP said.Inquiries...
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Underwater village hidden beneath a Welsh reservoir is revealed due to weeks of dry weather
A lake in central Wales has become so dried up that a secret underwater village has been revealed from beneath its depths. Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, is usually 90 per cent full at this time of year but is nearly empty due to the recent heatwave.
Heatwave drought exposes Britain's hidden history: Ancient bridges and remains of lost villages are uncovered in dried up reservoirs - while parched lawns of stately homes shows remains of 17th century gardens
Ancient bridges, lost villages and secret gardens that have been hidden from view for decades have been revealed once again as the country sees it driest summer in half a century. As the large parts of England find themselves in a drought - with some south-eastern areas not seeing a...
Firefighters at hotel blaze did not know guests were unaccounted for – inquiry
Firefighters attending a fatal hotel blaze did not realise there were guests unaccounted for as they battled the flames, an inquiry has heard.The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London, in December 2017.A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the hotel inferno on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch, is being held at Paisley Sheriff Court.The inquiry had previously heard how the two men had tried to smash a window to escape the burning hotel.Their bodies were later found on the second floor landing area by...
BBC
Sheffield flooding: Disruption as heavy rain leads to flash flooding
Emergency street repairs are under way after flash flooding led to a road surface in Sheffield bursting open. The damage at the junction between Ecclesall Road South and Ringinglow Road was caused after heavy rainfall hit the city. Bus services in the area were being diverted with drivers being warned...
BBC
Children among those hurt in Newquay debris fall
Two children and a woman were injured when falling debris hit them in Newquay, police confirmed. They were hurt when parts of a balcony landed on them in Fore Street, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday. The woman, 43, and a six-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, while 10-year-old boy suffered...
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
Man, 87, with broken pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance in homemade shelter in the rain
A seriously injured 87-year-old man was forced to wait 15 hours for an ambulance in a homemade shelter in the rain. The family of David, a great grandfather, made a makeshift cover for him in his back garden after a fall in which he suffered a fractured pelvis, broke seven ribs and hurt his arm.His daughter Karen, who did not give the family's surname, told BBC Radio Cornwall she used a football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to give keep him dry.She and her son-in-law Trevor called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday - but an ambulance didn't arrive to...
BBC
Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff
A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff on to the beach below. Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday. Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made...
Comments / 6