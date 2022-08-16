ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

kogt.com

Class Ready; Check Received At OISD

Orangefield High School Students in Mrs. Spears’ Education and Training program are gearing up for a great year. The program is designed for those that want to go into education or want to work with kids in some way. These students will be interns in classrooms on the elementary and junior high campuses.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
KWTX

Central Texas parents capture back to school memories

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Kirbyville Elementary locked down prior to nearby warrant execution

Kirbyville CISD advised parents on Friday afternoon that Kirbyville Elementary School would be on a brief lockdown status as law enforcement officers conducted an operation nearby. KJAS News has been unable to reach anyone with either the Kirbyville Police Department or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, but we have learned...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Orange County, TX
Government
kjas.com

Newton ISD begins classes on Thu, Aug 18th with new safety measures

Newton ISD will begin the new school year on Thursday, August 18th, and the district says new safety measures will be in place. An announcement by the district says that school officials began working on new safety measures at the beginning of the summer, combined with new rules set forth by the Texas Education Agency.
NEWTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur

Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KWTX

H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state. The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store. Candidates who...
money.com

The 10 Best Colleges in Texas

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Even the best colleges are bigger in Texas. Rice University is Money’s top private college in Texas, while Texas A&M University — one of the largest colleges in the country — is the highest-scoring public college in the state.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Comptroller Says It's Time to Remove the State's ‘Tampon Tax'

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says he supports removing the state’s “tampon tax,” a measure that has stalled in the Texas Legislature for six years. Hegar and Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, both Republicans, put out a statement Thursday voicing “strong support” for removing the sales tax on feminine hygiene products like pads and tampons.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

The Blind Sculptor From Beaumont Who Broke the Mold

Many of the stories we tell on Texas Country Reporter fall into certain categories. While each tale is unique (because all people are unique), there are commonalities between them. One of my favorite kind of story is how people overcome obstacles in life. It’s odd that I am attracted to...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

ElRay Philen

ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, of Bridge City, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Chaplain Mark Dubon of Groves Community Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
BRIDGE CITY, TX

