kogt.com
Class Ready; Check Received At OISD
Orangefield High School Students in Mrs. Spears’ Education and Training program are gearing up for a great year. The program is designed for those that want to go into education or want to work with kids in some way. These students will be interns in classrooms on the elementary and junior high campuses.
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
kjas.com
Kirbyville Elementary locked down prior to nearby warrant execution
Kirbyville CISD advised parents on Friday afternoon that Kirbyville Elementary School would be on a brief lockdown status as law enforcement officers conducted an operation nearby. KJAS News has been unable to reach anyone with either the Kirbyville Police Department or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, but we have learned...
Orange Leader
Assistant principal rushes to action when student seen chocking in cafeteria
ORANGEFIELD — One local educator was in the right place at the right time this week, and it led to an emergency assist for a student in need. According to Orangefield Director of Technology Jennifer Gauthier, David Mire saved a choking student in the cafeteria. The junior high assistant...
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
kjas.com
Newton ISD begins classes on Thu, Aug 18th with new safety measures
Newton ISD will begin the new school year on Thursday, August 18th, and the district says new safety measures will be in place. An announcement by the district says that school officials began working on new safety measures at the beginning of the summer, combined with new rules set forth by the Texas Education Agency.
Port Arthur News
Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur
Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
KWTX
H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state. The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store. Candidates who...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 18th, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 190 on 08/11/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 18th, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 5 on 08/11/22) Jasper – 34 (Was 33 on 08/11/22) Kirbyville – 8 (Was 16 on 08/11/22) Buna – 9 (Was 9 on 08/11/22)
Nederland man arrested in shooting outside Southwest Louisiana nightclub early Friday morning
VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub. Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
KWTX
Texas’ tax collector, Senate budget chief say they support repealing the ‘tampon tax’
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Hegar and Huffman said they’d support efforts...
KTRE
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Southeast Texas arts community mourning death of artist known for area murals
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas arts community is mourning the loss today of a beloved Beaumont artist known for many iconic local murals. Kimberly Brown, of Beaumont, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was 48. Brown was born in Port Arthur and lived in Beaumont and...
money.com
The 10 Best Colleges in Texas
A better student loan experience. Get started today. Even the best colleges are bigger in Texas. Rice University is Money’s top private college in Texas, while Texas A&M University — one of the largest colleges in the country — is the highest-scoring public college in the state.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Comptroller Says It's Time to Remove the State's ‘Tampon Tax'
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says he supports removing the state’s “tampon tax,” a measure that has stalled in the Texas Legislature for six years. Hegar and Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, both Republicans, put out a statement Thursday voicing “strong support” for removing the sales tax on feminine hygiene products like pads and tampons.
Texas Monthly
The Blind Sculptor From Beaumont Who Broke the Mold
Many of the stories we tell on Texas Country Reporter fall into certain categories. While each tale is unique (because all people are unique), there are commonalities between them. One of my favorite kind of story is how people overcome obstacles in life. It’s odd that I am attracted to...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
kogt.com
ElRay Philen
ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, of Bridge City, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Chaplain Mark Dubon of Groves Community Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
