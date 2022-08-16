ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annette Ivey
4d ago

So let me see if I've got this right. A felon can be President but they don't have the right to vote. GOP maggots talking out both sides of their neck as usual.

EveryRoseHasAThorn
4d ago

Article states that even a felon can run for office. I have no idea if that is true. The real thing to know is he won't get enough votes to win and again embarrass himself. 🤣

Susan
3d ago

treason and espionage might be an exception Mr. Hannity. I remember when you used to have your own thoughts, but you drank the orange kool-aid. never cared for you before but you have become someone else's mouth piece. at least you could at least have been respected for speaking your OWN mind.

