'The Voice' Fans Are Speechless Over Gwen Stefani's Pink PVC Dress In The Latest Video Promo—It's On Another Level!
Gwen Stefani helped celebrate the upcoming season of The Voice in style! The No Doubt icon, 52, rocked a skintight, bubblegum pink PVC dress while promoting the talent competition along with her husband Blake Shelton, fellow coach John Legend and new addition, Camila Cabello in the show’s promo video.
Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does
Madonna told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that her son David Banda has great style and looks better in some of her clothes than she does.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Beyoncé's mom reportedly cried when she heard her daughter's duet with The Isley Brothers
Beyoncé’s new single is a collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” is a remake of the legendary group’s 1975 hit of the same name.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
PETS・
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Tyler Perry on Why He Keeps Son Aman, 7, Out of the Spotlight: 'to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'
Tyler Perry is opening up about why he keeps his 7-year-old son, Aman, out of the limelight. In the August/September cover story of AARP The Magazine, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed why he believes his personal relationships should remain private. "Because these people are not famous. My son's not famous," he...
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’
Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business. At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure...
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Gabrielle Union Cheers on Daughter Kaavia James as She Shows Off Her 'Interpretive Dance' Moves
Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia James, knows how to groove to the music!. The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 49, cheered on the 3-year-old tiny tot as she showed off her dance moves in a fun video posted to Instagram Tuesday, which was captioned, "It's always time for a dance break. Interpretative dance is my jam. Stay entertained my friends."
