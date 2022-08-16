Read full article on original website
Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
Bachelor Nation was left with questions after Logan Palmer’s exit due to COVID-19 on the Monday, August 15, episode of The Bachelorette — and his post-show statement didn’t provide much clarity. “This year I decided to go on a reality dating show. I figured it was something new, it was an adventure. But I came […]
A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
Former Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya broke up in June. Here's what Kaitlyn Bristowe has learned about the split.
Details about how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of 'The Bachelorette' 2022 will end according to Reality Steve.
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
Gabby Windey allegedly sends one of her leading men home after an upcoming one-on-one. Here are 'The Bachelorette' spoilers fans should know.
Ricki Lake is showing off her hair transformation. The actress and former television host, 53, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday of side-by-side images of her tresses from December 2019 and January 2021. In the caption of her post, Lake praised hair care brand Harklinikken for her "dramatic" hair improvement.
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Gabby Windey was quick to fall for Nate Mitchell on The Bachelorette, but is the single dad The One for the co-lead? Scoring the first one-on-one date of season 19 with the former Denver Broncos cheerleader, Nate was quick to open up about his 6-year-old daughter. “She is my world. Like, a pocket of my heart […]
“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Brandon Armstrong and Brylee Ivers are officially husband and wife!. Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot in a religious ceremony at Siempre in Draper, Utah. There were 125 guests to witness their special day, including “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancers...
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Clayton Echard is moving to Arizona, and Susie Evans is moving to California. What's going on with the couple? Here's the latest news on 'The Bachelor' duo.
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
