Video Games

IGN

EXCLUSIVE: Indus Battle Royale Developers Open Up About the Lore and Gameplay Progression, Comparisons with Other Games, and Their Plan Moving Forward

We already know that SuperGaming is working on first fully made-in-India battle Royale title, Indus. From gunplay mechanics to some rough gameplay, we have already seen what the game has to offer. While there is still a long way to go for the game as we mentioned in our preview for the Community Playtest hosted by SuperGaming, there is a lot about that game that we still don't know, which is a good thing.
IGN

Gotham Knights: How Skill Trees Work - IGN First

Gotham Knights has an unexpected philosophy at its heart. While it might be a game about four superheroes trying to fill the void left by a murdered Batman, the developers don’t want you to feel like you’re creating four successors. They want you to find a favorite, and turn them into a single new Dark Knight.
IGN

Game Scoop! 687: The Best Indie Games on PS+ Right Now

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and John Davison -- are discussing Cursed to Golf, Metroid, PlayStation Plus indies, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN

Farthest Frontier Early Access Video Review

Farthest Frontier Early Access reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Performance issues and weird quirks of the gold economy are enough that it needs a bit more time in the early access oven, but there's a lot to dig into already thanks to the way it realistically gets into the weeds of food production and preservation in a middle ages village.
Astro
IGN

One Redfall Mission Location Is Bigger Than Prey’s Entire Talos Space Station

Arkane has revealed that just one section of Redfall’s map is bigger in size than the entirety of Talos I, the space station setting of Prey. Speaking as part of the ‘Bringing Redfall to Life’ panel at Quakecon 2022, Redfall’s art director, Karen Segars, said: “The Talos in Prey was five football fields. The size of Redfall is kinda ‘hold my beer’ on that one.”
IGN

Iron Giant Best Perks and Tips

One of the few tanks in MultiVersus is Iron Giant. The Iron Giant is from an animated film with the same name that was released on 1999. Which was then based on a novel authored by Ted Hughes back in 1968. The Iron Giant is allegedly the tallest character ever to be included in a platform fighter where size is important.
IGN

Redfall - Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin: Developer Video

Join members of the development team at Arkane Austin for a deep dive look at Redfall, including what the game is about, a discussion on the story, how the vampires were created and the rules that went into defining what a vampire is in the game, a look at the protagonists, abilities, and more from this upcoming open-world story-driven FPS game.
IGN

All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards

The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
IGN

Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests

There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
IGN

Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO

Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
IGN

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer

The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
IGN

D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures

Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
IGN

PC - Review

My medieval settlement in Farthest Frontier is suffering from drought and crop blight, everyone has smallpox, and we're being raided by bandits. It's… it's glorious. And I don't mean that purely in a masochistic way. I love a lot of difficult games, but what really sets this medieval colony builder apart is how its challenges all feel historical and authentic. And for a medieval history nerd like me, that really sells the experience – even when parts of it clearly necessitate the early access label.
IGN

Slaycation Paradise - Launch Trailer

Slaycation Paradise is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for this game featuring twin-stick action mixed with tower defense.
IGN

Rotten Staff

"Ceremonial staff depicting the Erdtree in its historic radiance. It festers with scarlet rot. Wielded by the avatars who protect the Minor Erdtrees." The Rotten Staff Default Weapon Skill is Erdtree Slam: Jump high up into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends golden shockwaves in all directions. This is the most powerful of all the Ground Slam skills.
IGN

List of Weapons

Weapons are a crucial part of Crusade runs in Cult of the Lamb. This page details all available weapon archetypes, as well as variants that can be unlocked and the abilities they grant you during your playthrough. Weapon Archetypes. Each Crusade run begins by presenting you with a random weapon...
IGN

Elden Ring Wiki Guide

This page contains a complete list of every Whip that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Whips built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
IGN

Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer

Them's Fightin' Herds launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on October 18, 2022. Meet Arizona, Oleander, Paprika, Pom, Tianhuo, Velvet, and Shanty, and see these characters in action in the latest trailer for the 2D fighting game. The game is currently available...
IGN

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - Ending and Post Credits Explained

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is finally in theaters here in North America. The new movie is a direct sequel to the Broly film that released initially in 2018, and draws focus away from Goku and Vegeta in favor of Gohan and Piccolo. There are new interesting tidbits to get into, so let’s break down the ending and where it falls in the overall Dragon Ball canon.
IGN

Red Matter 2 Review

We’ve seen countless Cold War-inspired games but Red Matter 2 just might be my most memorable. Sure, there’s no Tim Curry with his barely restrained laughter at cheesy dialogue (a la Command & Conquer: Red Alert) and I’ll give you no awards for guessing who the fictional nations of Volgravia and the Atlantic Union are based on, yet Vertical Robot’s sequel to its 2018 VR puzzle adventure game offers something special. Red Matter 2’s thrilling interplanetary exploration hides an intriguing story that questions how far one nation would go for victory, and combines it with an emphasis on puzzle solving, object interaction, and environmental storytelling that could only work in VR.
