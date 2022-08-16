Tributes pour in for Pop Idol star Darius, found dead aged 41

Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment room at the age of 41, his family announced.



The Scottish singer who was also a star on the West End came third in the original incarnation of the Pop Idol reality TV contest in 2002 behind Gareth Gates and Will Young.

Danesh instantly found success outside of the show with his number one single 'Colourblind' and album Dive In which reached the top 10. He also went on to star in musicals such as Guys and Dolls and Chicago .

"In a statement released on Tuesday, his family announced his untimely death: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danes. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue. We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

Tributes have flooded social media since his death was announced with many remembering their fondness for the charismatic star and his songs.





























[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/kakapojayne/statuses/1559565821067890695 text="\u201cI once sat opposite Darius Danesh on the Tube. He was reading a script, then closing his eyes and repeating the words to himself intently. Weirdly endearing. And he was one of the most handsome men I\u2019ve ever seen in the flesh. I loved his first album, too. What awful news. \ud83d\ude41\u201d" name="Jayne Nelson \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udf0b\ud83d\udc3f" screen_name="kakapojayne" id="1559565821067890695" created_ts=1660664441 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1559565821067890695" expand=1 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_desktop_height=385 embed_mobile_width=375 embed_mobile_height=481]









Darius first came to many people's attention when he appeared on ITV's Popstars, complete with a ponytail and did a rendition of Britney Spears's Hit Me Baby One More Time.'





Darius sings 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' audition on ITV Popstars www.youtube.com





