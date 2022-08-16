ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Tributes pour in for Pop Idol star Darius, found dead aged 41

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment room at the age of 41, his family announced.

The Scottish singer who was also a star on the West End came third in the original incarnation of the Pop Idol reality TV contest in 2002 behind Gareth Gates and Will Young.

Danesh instantly found success outside of the show with his number one single 'Colourblind' and album Dive In which reached the top 10. He also went on to star in musicals such as Guys and Dolls and Chicago .

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"In a statement released on Tuesday, his family announced his untimely death: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danes. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue. We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

Tributes have flooded social media since his death was announced with many remembering their fondness for the charismatic star and his songs.








[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/kakapojayne/statuses/1559565821067890695 text="\u201cI once sat opposite Darius Danesh on the Tube. He was reading a script, then closing his eyes and repeating the words to himself intently. Weirdly endearing. And he was one of the most handsome men I\u2019ve ever seen in the flesh. I loved his first album, too. What awful news. \ud83d\ude41\u201d" name="Jayne Nelson \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udf0b\ud83d\udc3f" screen_name="kakapojayne" id="1559565821067890695" created_ts=1660664441 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1559565821067890695" expand=1 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_desktop_height=385 embed_mobile_width=375 embed_mobile_height=481]



Darius first came to many people's attention when he appeared on ITV's Popstars, complete with a ponytail and did a rendition of Britney Spears's Hit Me Baby One More Time.'


Darius sings 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' audition on ITV Popstars www.youtube.com


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

TikTok's Teenage Dirtbag trend explained

The enduring millennial anthem 'Teenage Dirtbag' has now grown into a viral TikTok trend. Released in 2000, the cult classic by Wheatus soon became a global sensation, charting in a half-dozen countries and becoming platinum in the UK. It performed exceptionally well in Australia, after remaining number one for four weeks at number one and becoming the second-best-selling single of 2000.In short, and for those who are hearing the song for the first time via the platform, the phrase essentially means to be rebellious. Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly debuted a live version of the 'Teenage Dirtbag' to mark the 20th anniversary...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
MOVIES
Indy100

Taylor Lautner's soon-to-be wife is literally going to have the same name as him

Taylor Lautner is marrying someone who could make things a little confusing. They're both called Taylor. The Twilight star proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021 and has recently revealed that she will be taking his last name.Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor said: "[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated."He added: "We’re literally going to be the same person. We either keep it super simple or super complicated."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe two Taylors had been dating for four years...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele Roberts
Person
Luke Mcgee
Person
Dan Wootton
Person
Darius Campbell
Person
Gareth Gates
Person
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Person
Stephen Patterson
Person
Britney Spears
Indy100

Jeremy Clarkson's annual A-level results inspiration tweet has just dropped and it's a doozy

Jeremy Clarkson has dropped his same old A-level tweet on A-levels results day and this year he's added a boat to the mix. The former Top Gear presenter, who now faces Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime has been making the same point about A-level results since 2014 when he tweeted: "If your A level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz."He's essentially carried on that same format of tweet every year since but often changes the luxury, self-indulgent gloating part at the end to include tidbits...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers' have claimed will happen

You may have noticed that TikTok has been taken over by 'time travellers'. Not literally, of course. Time travel is impossible. Instead, there has been a rise in people pretending to be from the future and putting together clips for their growing numbers of followers.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt’s easy to be sceptical because, well, it’s all total nonsense. But the videos have been viewed by millions of people and the content creators continue to make claims about events which are set to take place in the near future.These are the most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers'...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Fans cracking up at video of Millie Bobby Brown saying she was flat-earther

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown,18, has had a fantastic year as she branched out from child acting to some incredible adult roles.However, many fans still remember Brown as a young star, and videos of her as a child continue circulating on the internet.One instance of this, for example, is a funny video from 2018 in which she claimed to be a "flat-earther."In that particular live stream, a fan asked Brown, who was 14 years old at the time, whether she believed Earth was flat, to which she agreed that she was a flat earther.A flat earther is someone who thinks...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?

If you’re a social media user, the chances are you’ve probably seen Andrew Tate popping up on your feed recently.Every other video seems to feature him on TikTok and Instagram over the last few weeks, and he’s become one of the most ubiquitous faces on the app – as well as one of the most controversial.But who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?Here’s everything you need to know.Who is Andrew Tate?Tate, 35, is a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur and content creator, who runs an online course in “modern wealth creation” at his own “Hustlers University”, which...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Pop Idol#Pop Music#Pop Songs#Reality Tv#Scottish
Indy100

Ryan Giggs wrote a saucy poem to his ex - about his 'totem pole'

Ryan Giggs wrote a poem to his ex about his ‘totem pole’, and it’s almost guaranteed to ruin your day. Intimate verse sent by the former Manchester United star to Kate Greville, has been heard in court. The footballer is on trial for allegedly headbutting Ms Greville at his home in Worsley on 1 November 2020, along with controlling and coercing her during their relationship from August 2017 to November 2020.It’s believed that Giggs, 48, sent messages to Grenville, 38, in the early stages of their relationship.The messages were read out in Manchester Crown Court on Thursday. Sign up to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu confirms next stage of relationship with Davide

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has announced she will move in with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in September.The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and Italian business owner, also 27, won over Love Island viewers as their fiery relationship evolved during the eight-week series.Culculoglu revealed her plans to take the relationship to the next stage as she appeared on Lorraine without her other half on Monday.She said: “We’ve decided that we are moving in together, its official.“We are thinking, because we are going to be quite busy with other things, end of September we’re thinking to possibly move to Essex where I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman reveals that she slept with friend's partner in the most awkward way

A video has gone viral of two women coming clean about something they have hidden from the other friend, and while one answer was pretty tame, another confession left viewers gobsmacked.TikToker Ray Bayne (@raybayne) described the scenario as "probably the most brutal interview yet," and he wasn't kidding since we potentially may have witnessed the end of a friendship on camera. "I stole her earrings when she was in 6th grade," the woman on the left admitted, and caused her friend to gasp in shock as she asked: "That was you?!"Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "I couldn't...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Rishi Sunak debuts ridiculous new ad featuring him holding a bazooka

Rishi Sunak, who went to an independent boarding school before graduating from Oxford and is also the husband of a billionaire heiress, is trying to market himself as an underdog in a new ad. The MP is running in the Conservative leadership contest against Liz Truss, and he unveiled a new clip supporting his campaign during the hustings event in Manchester on Friday night. There’s a lot going on in the ridiculous, overblown footage – but it’s the inexplicable picture of him holding a bazooka which most catches the eye. Why is he seen holding the huge weapon? We have absolutely no...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Megan Thee Stallion pushing people has become a hilarious meme

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has found one of her newest songs become the subject of a viral meme where she pushes various celebrities and fictional characters.Her song 'Plan B' was released back in June and as is the style with Megan it features some pretty eyebrow-raising lyrics. However, one particular moment from the video has captured the minds of some of the internet's most creative individuals. During the song Megan, best known for tunes like 'WAP' and 'Savage (Remix)' says "you's a b**h" and in the video makes a pushing movement which is what has inspired the memes.Sign up to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Grandmother receives creepy call in the night from a child claiming to be lost in the woods

A woman received a creepy call in the middle of the night from a "lost child" and it is very eerie.Posting on Mumsnet, the woman's daughter said her mother received the call at "around 3am" from a boy saying he was "lost" in a "local wooded area" and needed help.She added: "Apparently they didn’t sound scared and were very matter of fact about it but my mum was really worried about a child being lost and alone in the middle of the night and says against her better judgment she would have left to look for them had her car...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

People shocked after spotting $8-an-hour job ad to dig dirt on Amber Heard

A YouTube channel that supports Johnny Depp has been looking for a researcher to dig dirt on Amber Heard for $8 an hour - and people are shocked.The channel's online job listing, which has since been deleted, was looking for someone to "research" and gather content for $8 per hour that "proves how guilty" Heard is in an appeal to Depp fans."Basically, we are looking for content that concerns something that proves how guilty Amber Heard is as our fans are all Johnny Depp fans, so they prefer videos about new evidence, celebrities, or something else that goes against Amber...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

People on TikTok are photoshopping Andrew Tate to look feminine

People on TikTok are trolling Andrew Tate by photoshopping feminine clothing and features onto him. Since the former kickboxer went viral for his misogynistic and harmful rhetoric toward women, people are taking an opportunity to mock Tate and reverse the impact of his words in any way they can.Most recently, there have been a string of viral videos where TikTokers take a photo of Tate and photoshop him into a woman - something they believe he would be offended by.The hope is that Tate will see the video and assume his message is being wrongly interpreted.Sign up for our free...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy