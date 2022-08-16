Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
2 critically injured in shooting on Antioch Pike
Two people were critically injured in a shooting on Antioch Pike early Saturday morning.
Breakfast biscuit trip turns into million-dollar win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says. The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville. She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 […]
Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family
A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.
Tennessee Woman Comes Face-to-Face With Black Bear in Gatlinburg Restaurant Scare
“All of a sudden I looked up and out of the hillside came this figure,” says Cindy Kitts of her black bear scare in Gatlinburg, just outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Kitts, a Knoxville, TN resident, was waiting for the rest of her family to exit Parkside Grill’s...
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano
A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
fox17.com
Convicted felon found outside Nashville restaurant with rifle, loaded drum magazine
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a convicted felon parked at a fast food restaurant was arrested on Thursday after he was found with weapons. Police report the 31-year-old man was parked at a fast-food restaurant on Largo Drive when MNPD received a suspicious person call. Officers found...
Remains of missing Murfreesboro woman found
Mya C. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.
Woman whose vehicle fell from Nashville parking garage has died
The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.
School bus crashes into utility pole in Franklin
The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
3 in custody after shots fired at West Creek High School during football game
No one was hurt after shots were reportedly fired on a Clarksville high school campus.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Tennessee woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
Kids Mullet Championship 2022: Young finalists keep business up front, party in the back
Whether you call it a Kentucky waterfall, Mississippi mudflap or a Missouri compromise, the mullet is now more than just a haircut – it's a national competition, and voting is open.
