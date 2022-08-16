ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

wvik.org

New Name for QC Civic Center

Thursday officials of the civic center and Vibrant, a Moline-based financial services company, made the announcement. Vibrant President and CEO Matt McCombs calls the ten year deal an investment in the community. "The opportunity to be the first local business that's actually sponsoring The Mark and having the naming rights...
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Here’s When You Can Visit Niabi Zoo For Free This Month

If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.
COAL VALLEY, IL
US 104.9

The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park

Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
BETTENDORF, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Are These The Top 10 Best Rides At Adventureland?

Adventureland has had many great rides come and go over the years. Some great new rides and some amazing older rides still give parkgoers a great experience. Next year we will even see two new rides. Those rides are named the "Flying Viking" and the "Draken Falls" which is a log ride. Personally, I'm excited to see a log ride at the park again.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Frank Fritz 'getting better every single day' after stroke

"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke. Fritz, 58, of Davenport, conveyed a message this week through a confirmed longtime friend. The friend asked that her name be withheld, saying she does not wish to be contacted by members of the public. "He...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Moshi!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Moshi! This cutie is ready to find her furever home! Moshi was born 2/2021, is up to date on shots, microchipped, and spayed. She will do very well in a home with cats and possibly dogs after a slow introduction. Moshi is a shy gal who can’t wait to blossom into a confident kitty in a home of her own! Think Moshi may be the girl for you? Come meet her today!
MILAN, IL
Festival
Society
Arts
KWQC

What really matters in love and life? Ask a 100-year-old woman

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A few years ago, author Judy Gaman was writing a book on the subject of longevity. To dig into the subjectmatter, Gaman she set up an interview with a 100-year-old woman named Lucille Fleming. There was no way Judy could know that her own life was about...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Adult day camp | John Deere

Day Camps aren’t just for kids! Director of Programs and Collections Gretchen Small sat down with us to talk about how Deere-Wiman house is hosting a History Day Camp for adults in part of Moline’s 150th Anniversary Celebration. For more information visit butterworthcenter.com.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s

It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

