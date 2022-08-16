Read full article on original website
Another Look At The Ghost Who Haunts Our Davenport Radio Station
Some of our studios in the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion are getting remodeled, It's so cool to see a studio get gutted, and then turned into something absolutely amazing. Some of the technology is so advanced it feels like you're in a spaceship. That also means a lot of new...
Alternating Currents, Lynn Allen, Riverfront Pops Rock the QCA This Weekend
Summer is coming to a close. Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Ky/Ty + the other guy host open mic @ Green Tree Brewery. Tom and Delilah @ Faithful Pilot.
Meet Downtown Davenport’s Newest Lounge. It’s Almost Ready And It’s a Vibe.
We got the first look into a new lounge that's just about a week away from opening its doors in downtown Davenport. M Lounge is at 217 N. Brady St., right next to Cru beside the RiverCenter parking ramp. It used to be Van's Pizza and most recently a Double Crown. M Lounge is set to have its grand opening on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.
New Name for QC Civic Center
Thursday officials of the civic center and Vibrant, a Moline-based financial services company, made the announcement. Vibrant President and CEO Matt McCombs calls the ten year deal an investment in the community. "The opportunity to be the first local business that's actually sponsoring The Mark and having the naming rights...
Here’s When You Can Visit Niabi Zoo For Free This Month
If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Patriot Day Weekend A Riverfest To Support Wounded Vets Will Happen In Le Claire
Patriot Day weekend in Le Claire you'll be able to get out and enjoy everything from fishing, classic cars, food, drink, music and raffles all to support wounded combat veterans and first responders with "Patriot Hunts River Fest". What is Patriot Hunts?. Patriot Hunts provides outdoor experiences to Wounded Warriors...
Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
Are These The Top 10 Best Rides At Adventureland?
Adventureland has had many great rides come and go over the years. Some great new rides and some amazing older rides still give parkgoers a great experience. Next year we will even see two new rides. Those rides are named the "Flying Viking" and the "Draken Falls" which is a log ride. Personally, I'm excited to see a log ride at the park again.
Frank Fritz 'getting better every single day' after stroke
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke. Fritz, 58, of Davenport, conveyed a message this week through a confirmed longtime friend. The friend asked that her name be withheld, saying she does not wish to be contacted by members of the public. "He...
Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Moshi!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Moshi! This cutie is ready to find her furever home! Moshi was born 2/2021, is up to date on shots, microchipped, and spayed. She will do very well in a home with cats and possibly dogs after a slow introduction. Moshi is a shy gal who can’t wait to blossom into a confident kitty in a home of her own! Think Moshi may be the girl for you? Come meet her today!
Davenport, Iowa, Plays For The Little League World Series TOMORROW!
This is the first time since 1975 that a team from Southeast Little League has made it to the LLWS. They are asking for support to help defray expenses for our player’s families to attend games in Williamsport, Pa. Please consider a donation to our team as these players pursue their dream of winning the LLWS!!
What really matters in love and life? Ask a 100-year-old woman
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A few years ago, author Judy Gaman was writing a book on the subject of longevity. To dig into the subjectmatter, Gaman she set up an interview with a 100-year-old woman named Lucille Fleming. There was no way Judy could know that her own life was about...
Adult day camp | John Deere
Day Camps aren’t just for kids! Director of Programs and Collections Gretchen Small sat down with us to talk about how Deere-Wiman house is hosting a History Day Camp for adults in part of Moline’s 150th Anniversary Celebration. For more information visit butterworthcenter.com.
Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
What Elton John Song Sounds Best with a Symphony? Find Out at Riverfront Pops
Do you love the music of Elton John? Do you want to experience some of his greatest hits as done by a symphony orchestra? Then you don’t want to miss Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Riverfront Pops concert on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 pm in LeClaire Park in Davenport, IA!
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
Brain Injuries Are No Laughing Matter. But In This Case, It’s Good To Laugh.
Normally when somebody thinks of tragic brain injuries they don't laugh out loud. But, in the case of Brian Farrell, he's taking his story and turning it into a night of comedy to support "Empower House". Brian Farrell was having a normal day until... Brian was at work in 2005...
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
