Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ballots haven't even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Michigan Medicine#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#College#The Supreme Court
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

BOISE, Idaho – A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Thursday found that...
IDAHO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

23 Metro Detroit communities asked to limit outdoor water use after main break

Residents in nearly two dozen Metro Detroit communities are being asked to limit their outdoor water usage to help reduce pressure on the regional water system following a major main break last weekend. Seven communities, which are included in the 23, are still under a boil water advisory, and could...
