Angry Cattle Invade Popular Beach, Force Sunbathers to Relocate

Well, this is a bunch of bull. Recently beachgoers had their sunbathing interrupted when some unexpected intruders took their spots. As it turns out, the intruders happened to be a herd of cattle who invaded a UK beach. Once they forced sunbathers to relocate, some of the cows mosied on over to the water for a dip.

One beachgoer, Jackie Holden, from West Yorkshire in England, recalled when she spotted 24 cows basking in the sun at Gaddings Dam beach, just north of Manchester. “It was such an unusual sight,” the 47-year-old said after being forced to move to a nearby rocky area.

“I went up there yesterday and they were still on the beach. I think they’d made themselves at home there.” Holden also said that while she maintained a safe distance from the bovines, other vacationers chose to get dangerously close to the animals.

“There were people just sunbathing with them yesterday. There were kids swimming among them,” she said, noting that it, “It seemed a little dangerous to be honest.”

Beachgoer tells all about the sunbathing cattle at the UK beach

She continued, “They can be quite ill-tempted sometimes. I don’t know if they’re exceptionally docile at the moment because of the weather. There were families up there on Sunday and they had their beach towels out, pop-up tents and the cows were just walking round sniffing at picnics.”

Holden’s apprehensiveness comes after she was chased by another herd of cattle in the past when she and her pup were walking on a beach together.

According to Holden, the cows returned for another day of sunbathing on Sunday and scared off most tourists with their second trip to the beach.

“It’s quite funny. I think a lot of the locals were quite happy about it because it’s been invaded by tourists recently,” she said. “It’s like something you’d expect to see in Goa or something. It’s not something you see every day.”

How to respond if you come across cows

While it seems like most beachgoers came out unscathed despite sharing a beach with the cattle, knowing what to do and what not to do should you come in contact with cows is essential.

If you’re in a group and cows approach you, they may just be curious. However, make sure to remain calm and continue walking quietly and quickly, doing everything you can not to startle them. The cows will most likely leave you alone once they realize you are not a threat.

If you come across an aggressive cow or a threatening group of cattle, keep moving calmly. In addition, do not make direct eye contact. Keep your body facing the cow and do not turn your back on the animal or run.

If you’re attacked, hit the animal directly on the nose.