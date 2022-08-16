Between his roles in the "Mission: Impossible" and "Star Trek" franchises, his appearance as Hughie's dad on "The Boys," and his work as a writer and producer, Simon Pegg keeps pretty busy. When the actor received the script for Peacock's new thriller, "The Undeclared War," he knew he wanted to be a part of it. "I found the whole thing incredibly gripping [and] incredibly educational in terms of the state of play in this particular theater of war, which is a very real and concerning thing," he tells The List. "Not only did it feel like a worthy dramatic role to take on, but also it felt like an important show."

