Little Rock Animal Village kittens heading to north Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kittens from the Little Rock Animal Village are heading to northern Arkansas.

According to the officials from the LRAV, the shelter is sending 20 cats and kittens to new shelters up north. This decision comes as the Little Rock shelter sees limited space for the animals.

Shelter officials said that there are too many cats that need to be adopted. Sending the kittens upstate is a benefit for people in the area wanting to adopt new pets.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals helped make it possible to find a solution for both ends. Friends of the Animal Village President Betsy Robb explained that this will make a huge difference in the months to come.

“The Little Rock Animal Village has had every kennel full all summer. Intake has been at all-time highs so transports like this where we can get a whole lot out at once and know that there are good homes waiting for them when they get there is wonderful,” Robb said.

For more information on adopting a kitten from the Little Rock Animal Village, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org .

