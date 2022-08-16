Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police searching for missing female juvenile

UPDATE 08/16/2022 – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Blue was located on Tuesday at 1:44 p.m. and is safe.

LUMPKIN, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Stewart County Sherriff’s Office and Richard Police Department are requesting public assistance to help locate a missing juvenile.

Amani Blue, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Monday, leaving her residence in Richland, Georgia. Authorities say Blue was last seen wearing long black pants and a black t-shirt.

Law enforcement describes Blue as a black juvenile female, weighing around 160 pounds and standing five foot four inches tall.

If anyone has information regarding Blue’s whereabouts, you can contact the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311.

