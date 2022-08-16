ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

PHOTOS: SeaWorld Guests Shocked by Park’s Overflowing Trash Issue

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEQfB_0hJGt7BA00

SeaWorld Orlando is in desperate need of someone to take out the trash. Guests at the Florida park have documented the unsavory conditions in the Annual Passholder lounge, as well as in parking lots, outside of restaurants, and at the base of some rides.

Recently, a guest tweeted a photo of the self-serve soda fountain in the Passholder’s lounge covered in trash and melting ice. “From the SeaWorld passholders page, taken in the AP lounge. Why are people such slobs? Like seriously,” they wrote. Another guest added, “Sea World. Rude and unhelpful staff, trash everywhere. Never again.”

At this time, there’s no clear reason for the accumulation of trash at SeaWorld. It could be a staffing issue, people being lazy and not disposing of their trash properly, or a combination of both. The Twitter page SeaWorld Work Orders, which unofficially documents things that need fixing at SeaWorld parks, posted a tweet that featured trash accumulated around the base of a ride.

“A cleaning crew is needed around the base of SeaWorld Orlando’s Skytower which has become a dumping ground for trash,” they wrote. The trio of photos shows water bottles, cups, wrappers, and even a sneaker floating in the water around the base of the ride.

According to another Twitter user, SeaWorld San Antonio is just as bad. “Also a common scene at SWSA, just totally inconsiderate and just plain gross. Ambassadors having to clean and mop entire areas three times over during a single hour,” they wrote.

Overall, my money is on the parks being short-staffed and people not caring where they throw their trash. You may think you’re “creating jobs” when you throw your soda cup on the ground, but really you’re just wasting someone’s time and creating a disgusting environment for other people. Throw your trash where it belongs: in the trash.

SeaWorld Orlando Deals With Overflowing Trash, While San Diego Just Lost Another Whale

SeaWorld San Diego is dealing with something a little worse than just an abundance of garbage. Nakai, a 21-year-old orca whale who was born in the park, died on August 5, 2022, of an infection. This comes just a year after 6-year-old Amaya died of a sudden illness last August. Kasatka, the 40-year-old matriarch orca, died in 2017 of pneumonia.

There are now 8 orcas left at SeaWorld San Diego. In 2016, the park announced that they would no longer breed the whales and that the remaining whales would live in the park until they eventually die. Orca whales live significantly shorter lives in captivity, but they can still live upwards of 45 years or more. In the wild, they can live up to 90 years at maximum. The whales remaining at SeaWorld San Diego are Corky 2, Ulises, Orkid, Keet, Shouka, Ikaika, Kalia, and Makani. The youngest whale in the collection is Makani at 9 years old, and the oldest is Corky 2 at 55.

