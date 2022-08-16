ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Presley Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil at Graceland on 45th Anniversary of His Death

Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977. To mark the 45th anniversary of his death, fans gathered at Graceland in Memphis for a candlelight vigil. Check out photos from the Commercial-Appeal .

Priscilla Presley, who was Elvis Presley’s wife from 1967 until 1973, spoke at the gathering. Many fans were moved to tears, all of these years later. Priscilla Presley lived at the property for five years before she and Elvis married in 1967. Their daughter, Lisa Marie was born in 1968. She spent the first few years of her life at Graceland until her parents divorced. They returned for the holidays each year despite moving to California.

Graceland was the home of Elvis Presley. He purchased it in 1957. It sits on 14 acres in the Memphis, Tenn. area. Lisa Marie inherited the property upon his death in 1977. In 1982, the home was opened to the public as a museum. Fans have regularly returned to the Memphis space to honor the King of Rock and Roll.

Forty-five years after the death of Elvis Presley, his life and career are as prevalent as ever. Baz Luhrmann released a brand new biopic earlier this summer starring Austin Butler. The film was a box office smash, and it introduced a new audience to the legacy of the Tupelo, Miss. native. Now, a new documentary is coming.

Elvis & Steve: The Making of the ’68 Comeback Special tells the story of the seminal moment when Elvis Presley returned to music after spending years in Hollywood. The moment is also chronicled in the current biopic. It led to his legendary Las Vegas residency that filled the final years of his career.

New Documentary About Elvis Presley Coming Soon

The new documentary comes from Steve Binder. Binder believes that his version of the Elvis Presley story offers authenticity that other versions have not. He shares that “over the last half-century, there’s been so much written and created about Elvis, but when it comes to the 1968 special, I’m truly the only one who can tell the behind-the-scenes story of how it came to be – because I’m the only who was actually there for all that happened.”

Binder was the director of the original 1968 comeback special. He’s now 89-years-old, and he’s still working. The special that Binder signed on for with Elvis Presley was a Christmas special. As the Baz Luhrmann film depicts, Elvis pivoted to his own music. It was a massive hit and it sparked a new era for the King.

Elvis is still doing well at the box office, and it’s also available to rent via Apple and Amazon Prime. There’s no word on when the new documentary will arrive or where it will be available to view.

Sharon Wright
4d ago

Can't believe its been 45 years since his passing..It still brings tears to my eye. Thank you Presley women for keeping his memory alive. I've been able to share him with my children and grandchildren. Keep up the good work. He gave us his all so he deserves to be remembered.❤

