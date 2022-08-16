ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoopy, mannequins and Apollo 11 items will swing by the moon aboard Artemis I

 4 days ago
CNN — While no human crew will travel aboard NASA’s Artemis I mission, that doesn’t mean the Orion spacecraft will be empty.

When the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, scheduled for liftoff on August 29, set off on a trip beyond the moon, the spacecraft will be bringing some special items on board.

Inside Orion will be three mannequins, toys and even an Amazon Alexa, along with historic and educational items.

The mission — which will kick off the Artemis program, with the aim of eventually returning humans to the moon — carries on a tradition that began in the 1960s of NASA spacecraft bearing mementos. The tradition includes the Voyager probe’s gold record and the Perseverance rover’s microchip of 10.9 million names. Artemis I will carry 120 pounds of mementos and other items in its official flight kit.

