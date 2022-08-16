Read full article on original website
Vista school bus routes paused due to driver shortage
VISTA — The Vista Unified School District reduced its student transportation capacity just before the start of the school year due to a shortage of school bus drivers. At the Aug. 11 Board of Education meeting, the trustees approved adjustments to transportation routes following a staff report indicating a shortage of drivers.
Encinitas to begin repairs to San Elijo bridge this fall
ENCINITAS — The city will begin repairs to the San Elijo bridge this fall. The Encinitas City Council swiftly passed its two-item agenda on Aug. 17 that included a contract with Shaw Equipment Rentals for $248,051, plus a $74,000 contingency for abutment backfill repair work of the San Elijo bridge.
Meet chamber member Michael Podd, North Coast Repertory Theatre’s group sales leader
North Coast Repertory Theatre, a non-profit organization, has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. Entertaining audiences for 40 years, the theatre boasts an award-winning Mainstage season, in its intimate 194- seat setting located in Solana Beach. Additionally, it involves thousands of young people each year...
Residents voice traffic safety concerns after Carlsbad mother’s death
CARLSBAD — Emotional and heartwrenching testimony from the family of Christine Hawk Embree, a Carlsbad mother who was struck and killed by a motorist while riding her e-bike earlier this month, has prompted residents to demand the city immediately address traffic safety concerns in residential areas. Bob Embree, an...
Transient suffering from mental crisis assaults Encinitas councilman
ENCINITAS — A transient woman suffering from a drug-induced mental health crisis assaulted a local council member with a belt on Tuesday night in downtown Encinitas before fleeing the scene and locking herself in a bathroom at a nearby train station, according to law enforcement and witnesses. Councilman Tony...
Teen admits to slaying of 68-year-old Carlsbad woman on hiking trail
CARLSBAD — A young man awaiting trial for the slaying of a 68-year-old Carlsbad woman pleaded guilty to a murder count on Thursday and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1 in a San Diego County Juvenile Court, according to media reports. Haloa Beaudet, 18, of Carlsbad, was...
