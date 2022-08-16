ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Couple on 1st date breaks into church to play piano

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple’s first date in Hendersonville, Tennessee, turned into a church burglary. And then a trip to jail. Police in Hendersonville said the two people, identified as a 19-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, were on their first date when they broke into the Indian Lake Peninsula Church at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday morning.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
FOX 2

Four Missourians in USA Mullet Competiton

ST. LOUIS – Friday, August 19 is the final day to vote in the USA Mullet Championship. Nolan Schanz of Festus is one of 25 kids competing for America’s best mullet. He is one of the four in the running from Missouri. The other three are Cash Larrison from Catawissa, Zander Trainer from Kennett, and Bowdin […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in new Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Hendersonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
FOX2Now

Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee

A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
FOX 2

Video: Man rescued from car submerged in floodwater in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Flooding in July was historic in the St. Louis area, and parts of St. Charles County were hit hard. First responders who rescued people from floodwaters shared the rescue of a man trapped inside his car. St. Charles County first responders slowly made their way to a car nearly submerged in floodwater. Once there, they found a driver sitting in […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossbow Bolt#Deer Hunting#Wkrn#Twra
FOX2Now

Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX2Now

One man killed in St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive. Officers found two men shot at around 3:30 am. They were both taken to the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. The other man is expected to survive. St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy