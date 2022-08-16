Read full article on original website
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Couple on 1st date breaks into church to play piano
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple’s first date in Hendersonville, Tennessee, turned into a church burglary. And then a trip to jail. Police in Hendersonville said the two people, identified as a 19-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, were on their first date when they broke into the Indian Lake Peninsula Church at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Four Missourians in USA Mullet Competiton
ST. LOUIS – Friday, August 19 is the final day to vote in the USA Mullet Championship. Nolan Schanz of Festus is one of 25 kids competing for America’s best mullet. He is one of the four in the running from Missouri. The other three are Cash Larrison from Catawissa, Zander Trainer from Kennett, and Bowdin […]
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in new Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Missouri Book Festival event next weekend
To host a book Festival to encourage reading and literacy.
Forest Park book featured in Missouri Book Festival
Missouri to have a book Festival to encourage literacy and reading. One of the books featured is a history book on Forest Park.
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
Video: Man rescued from car submerged in floodwater in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Flooding in July was historic in the St. Louis area, and parts of St. Charles County were hit hard. First responders who rescued people from floodwaters shared the rescue of a man trapped inside his car. St. Charles County first responders slowly made their way to a car nearly submerged in floodwater. Once there, they found a driver sitting in […]
Show Me Cash Jackpot winners in St. Louis County
A retired couple in St. Louis County has won Missouri Lottery's Show me Cash drawing, surprising the recipients.
St. Louis County recycling event today
The city of pine lawn hosts an electronics recycling drive today.
Man dies in St. Charles County motorcycle crash
ST. CHARLES — One person died in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Charles County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal one-person crash at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, at Highway N and Meadow Woods Lanes. Paul W. Atherton, 53 of O’Fallon Missouri...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
One man killed in St. Louis County shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive. Officers found two men shot at around 3:30 am. They were both taken to the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. The other man is expected to survive. St. Louis...
Hermit ‘River Dave’ moves to Maine after being banned from New Hampshire site
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in second and third place claimed the girl was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of...
St. Louis County Police host recruitment event at Olde Towne Donuts
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for new recruits. They’re holding a recruitment event Friday morning in order to hire 78 new officers. The event is held in conjunction with Olde Towne Donuts in Fenton. The department is committed to creating...
Why Missourians could see an increase in their paycheck in 2023
Gov. Mike Parson said Missourians should see an increase in their paychecks starting in January, as long as lawmakers do their job during a special session.
Portion of I-270 closing this weekend, drivers beware
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 270 in north county for the entire weekend.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Seneca Landry booked a weekend stay through Airbnb for her sister’s bachelorette party earlier this year, the online listing said they would have the entire Rhode Island home to themselves. But on the final day of their stay in May, after some of...
