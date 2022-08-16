ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast has funny response to Keith Hernandez jab

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez delivered a funny line about the Philadelphia Phillies defense last Tuesday, and the Phillies broadcast has used the opportunity to take a dig back at the former National League MVP. During last Tuesday’s broadcast, Hernandez said that he did not like calling Phillies games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey Shore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Prospect, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Abel
Person
Juan Soto
12up

Bryce Harper could return to Phillies lineup soon

The Philadelphia Phillies have completely turned their season around after firing Joe Girardi. This has come even after Bryce Harper suffered his injury, which has kept him out for most of the campaign. Well, he could be coming back soon?. Per a report, Harper is getting closer to a return...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting

With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
MLB
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy