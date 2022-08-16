Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLB Recap: Josh Donaldson Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam In Yankees 8-7 Win Over Rays
Jim Bowden discusses Yankees' Josh Donaldson hitting a walk-off grand slam to win 8-7 over Rays in extra innings.
Yardbarker
Phillies broadcast has funny response to Keith Hernandez jab
New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez delivered a funny line about the Philadelphia Phillies defense last Tuesday, and the Phillies broadcast has used the opportunity to take a dig back at the former National League MVP. During last Tuesday’s broadcast, Hernandez said that he did not like calling Phillies games...
Yardbarker
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend
Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters. The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom climbs, Aaron Judge on top
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
NFL・
New York Mets claim infielder Yolmer Sanchez off waivers from Red Sox
The New York Mets claimed infielder Yolmer Sanchez off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. The Mets designated
RELATED PEOPLE
Bryce Harper could return to Phillies lineup soon
The Philadelphia Phillies have completely turned their season around after firing Joe Girardi. This has come even after Bryce Harper suffered his injury, which has kept him out for most of the campaign. Well, he could be coming back soon?. Per a report, Harper is getting closer to a return...
FOX Sports
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
MLB・
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0