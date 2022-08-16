ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Como-Pickton CISD Welcomes Three New Administrative Personnel

Como-Pickton CISD extends a big Eagle welcome this semester to three new administrative personnel. The new CP Elementary Principal and Secretary are Jim and Tammy Shaw. “We are so honored to have them join our CP family,” said Lydia Walden, Como-Pickton CISD Assistant Superintendent. Como-Pickton also welcomes Buck Haynes...
COMO, TX
KSST Radio

Notable Updates To Sulphur Springs ISD Handbooks, Policies

District Committee Auditing And Updating District Safety & Security Plan. By now, most parents have already sign form acknowledging they’ve received and will require their students to abide by the policies and procedures listed in their student handbooks, Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. Those...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Aug. 19, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Annette O. Stone to Brian Lennon and Debbie Lennon; tract in the ED Chinneth survey. Jacob Jones to Marisa Jones; tract in the Josiah Pettyjohn survey. Chester E....
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Has Lowest July 2022 Unemployment Rate In Workforce Area

Hopkins County’s 3.3% July 2022 unemployment rate was the lowest in the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area, with Franklin County in second at 3.4%, followed by Delta County’s 4.2%. These were the only three counties among the nine in NETWDA that were below the state July 2022 unemployment average of 4.3% and Texas’ seasonally adjusted average of 4%, but only the Hopkins and Franklin counties were below the US July 2022 unemployment average of 3.8% and US seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5, according to Texas Labor Market Index/Texas Workforce Development reports released Aug. 19, 2022.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Goodwill Industries of East Texas discuss Re-Entry program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne, Director of Mission Services, visited East Texas Live Friday to discuss their Re-Entry program. The Re-Entry program works with individuals that have been incarcerated or charged with a crime. That is anyone with a background past or present. Goodwill wants all individuals struggling with employment due to their background to reach out and let them try to assist with any barriers.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Council To Hold Special Session At 12.15pm On Tuesday 08.23

An Executive Session will be at noon by Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. Reconvene into an open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Discussion/Action on...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student

ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
ALBA, TX
The Tyler Loop

Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait

Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 15, 2022 — Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program designed to help people with heart problems improve their health and well-being. Cardiac rehabilitation teams may include physicians, nurses, dietitians, physical therapists or respiratory therapists to provide heart-monitored activity/exercise and education on healthy living.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan

Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

