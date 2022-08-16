Read full article on original website
Como-Pickton CISD Welcomes Three New Administrative Personnel
Como-Pickton CISD extends a big Eagle welcome this semester to three new administrative personnel. The new CP Elementary Principal and Secretary are Jim and Tammy Shaw. “We are so honored to have them join our CP family,” said Lydia Walden, Como-Pickton CISD Assistant Superintendent. Como-Pickton also welcomes Buck Haynes...
Commissioners Court Approves OGM Lease, Election Equipment Upgrades, Printer Donation
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved a 1.2-acre oil, gas and mineral lease; funding for election equipment upgrades, a donation, printer donation, copier lease agreement, services agreement during a special court session. OGM Lease. Precinct 3 Commissioner Wade Bartley reported only one bidder was present on the square the week before...
Notable Updates To Sulphur Springs ISD Handbooks, Policies
District Committee Auditing And Updating District Safety & Security Plan. By now, most parents have already sign form acknowledging they’ve received and will require their students to abide by the policies and procedures listed in their student handbooks, Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. Those...
North Hopkins ISD Invites Community To Attend Rachel’s Challenge Event
“We will have a guest speaker from Rachel’s Challenge here to provide an uplifting and positive message based upon the premise of Rachel’s Challenge. This is open to all members of the North Hopkins ISD community,” notes North Hopkins ISD Superintendent Brian Lowe. Rachel’s Challenge continues the...
SSISD Board briefs for August 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 15, 2022. A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 15, 2022. PUBLIC FORUM. Michael Lamb gave an update on STAAR scores released from TEA. No one else...
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 19, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Annette O. Stone to Brian Lennon and Debbie Lennon; tract in the ED Chinneth survey. Jacob Jones to Marisa Jones; tract in the Josiah Pettyjohn survey. Chester E....
Hopkins County Has Lowest July 2022 Unemployment Rate In Workforce Area
Hopkins County’s 3.3% July 2022 unemployment rate was the lowest in the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area, with Franklin County in second at 3.4%, followed by Delta County’s 4.2%. These were the only three counties among the nine in NETWDA that were below the state July 2022 unemployment average of 4.3% and Texas’ seasonally adjusted average of 4%, but only the Hopkins and Franklin counties were below the US July 2022 unemployment average of 3.8% and US seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5, according to Texas Labor Market Index/Texas Workforce Development reports released Aug. 19, 2022.
ketk.com
Goodwill Industries of East Texas discuss Re-Entry program
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne, Director of Mission Services, visited East Texas Live Friday to discuss their Re-Entry program. The Re-Entry program works with individuals that have been incarcerated or charged with a crime. That is anyone with a background past or present. Goodwill wants all individuals struggling with employment due to their background to reach out and let them try to assist with any barriers.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Elects New Board Members And Officers
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation approved four new board members and one returning board member at its recent meeting. New members are Dr. Martin Fielder, Don Sapaugh, Sally Toliver, and Dr. Andrew Yoder. Charles Helm will serve a second three-year term on the board. Outgoing board members are Dr....
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Council To Hold Special Session At 12.15pm On Tuesday 08.23
An Executive Session will be at noon by Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. Reconvene into an open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Discussion/Action on...
Aug. 17, 2022 Chamber Connection – 70 Entries Already Registered For Stew Contest
Ribeye Roundup Entry Deadline Is Sept. 1; This Year’s Event Features Junior Cook Category For Ages 7-17 Years. Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, have been pouring in. We already have almost 70 entries with more than a month to go before the deadline.
Paris Junior College Holding Saturday Registration, Open House Events
PJC holding Saturday registration, Open House events. To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10 a.m. to noon on August 20. In Paris, that will take place at the Rheudasil Learning Center (library). The college will also hold special...
County Judge Presented Petition Asking For Election To Make Dike A Type C Incorporated City
The county judge was presented with a petition Monday asking him to call an election to let Dike residents determine whether to make the community at Type C incorporated city, as promised in prior meetings by Michael Pickens. Other Dike residents voiced their views on incorporation of Dike and the Dike solar facility.
Request For Special Use Permit For Manufactured Home Community Withdrawn
A request made for a special use permit to allow C&C Guardian LLC to construct a manufactured home community at 2113 Main Street, a property currently zoned light commercial, was slated to go before Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Tuesday evening, but that meeting has been canceled. Applicant Ross Cody has withdrawn the request, according to city staff.
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
KLTV
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
The City of Tyler's Adriana Rodriquez tells us more about the kind of murals the city will be receiving art submissions for. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott who says this small amount of rain hasn’t made it any safer to burn and burn bans will not be lifted because of it.
Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait
Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 15, 2022 — Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program designed to help people with heart problems improve their health and well-being. Cardiac rehabilitation teams may include physicians, nurses, dietitians, physical therapists or respiratory therapists to provide heart-monitored activity/exercise and education on healthy living.
Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan
Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
Commissioners Allocated An Additional $200,000 Each To Assist In Road And Bridge Building
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved a budget amendment, contract with NetData, SAVNS grant contract, a donation and made a TIFRZ appointment during their regular meeting last week. Budget Amendment. Each of the County Commissioners has been allocated an additional $200,000 to help them finish or at least continue road building...
