Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74
Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
Ryan Gosling In Talks To Star In "Ocean's Eleven" Prequel: Report
Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to star alongside Margot Robbie in an upcoming prequel to the iconic heist film, Ocean's Eleven. The two actors are also working together in the highly-anticipated film from Greta Gerwig, Barbie. While details about the project remain unclear, Robbie's publicist confirmed to PEOPLE back...
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Emilia Clarke Called "Short, Dumpy Girl" By Foxtel CEO At "House Of The Dragon" Premiere
Emilia Clarke was labeled a "short, dumpy girl" by Patrick Delany, the CEO of Australia’s Foxtel TV subscription company, at the premiere of the new Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon. Delany has since apologized for the poorly-received comment he made while addressing the audience at the event.
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn helped pick out tattoo designs for his character, according to the show's makeup artist
Insider recently spoke with Amy L. Forsythe, the Emmy-nominated lead makeup artist for all four seasons of "Stranger Things."
Casey Affleck Unlikely To Attend Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez' Wedding: Report
Casey Affleck appears unlikely to be attending his brother, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, after the actor was spotted in Los Angeles picking up coffee from a Starbucks on Saturday morning. Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Georgia over the weekend. “Why...
FBI Likely Won't Reopen Brad Pitt Case After Angelina Jolie Revealed New Details
A few days ago, explosive new details surfaced about the infamous fight between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt from back in 2016. According to Jolie, Pitt was drunk and "caused approximately $25K in damages" on a private jet. She alleged that Pitt shook and pushed her, resulting in multiple bruises.
The Game Details How Dr. Dre Made "How We Do" Happen With 50 Cent
The song remains one of The Game's most beloved classics and he recently shared just how the track materialized. The Los Angeles rapper is continuing to share moments from his career as he promotes his latest album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, and recently, he caught up with Carl Lamarre for The Debut Live. During the chat, Game revisited "How We Do," his The Documentary hit that featured 50 Cent, and shared how Dr. Dre was instrumental in making that collaboration come to pass.
Doja Cat Accused Of Stealing Rolling Ray's Viral "Giving What It's Supposed To Gave" Phrase
People are giving Doja Cat's eyebrows a break and today (August 18), are instead focused on Rolling Ray's accusations. The controversial social media star is known for his unfiltered comments about pop culture, including insisting that he has the inside track on all things Beyoncé because they're allegedly friends. He has taken issue with Saucy Santana who Ray said created the song "Walk" to make fun of his disability, and now Ray is targeting Doja Cat, who he claims stole his signature phrase.
DJ Drama Lists Everyone Who "Did Something Wrong" During Drake-Meek Mill Beef Era
Things are all good between them these days, but Hip Hop remembers a time when Meek Mill and Drake weren't on the same accord. Sure, it made for some monumental diss tracks—as beefs in Rap often do—but no one believed that the two rappers would ever be able to come back from the scathing insults slung back and forth.
Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Hopes The World Will Forgive Him For Oscars Slap
Now that she's a part of the Real Housewives franchise, expect to see much more from Sheree Zampino. The business mogul was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995 and the pair share a son, 29-year-old Trey Smith. Zampino was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year, and like many who support the Oscar-winning actor, she hopes that the world will learn to forgive him.
Ellie Goulding Drops Off The Four Tet Remix Of "Easy Lover"
Ellie Goulding's collaboration with Big Sean on "Easy Lover" was well received by fans when it first premiered about a month ago, and now, the "Lights" hitmaker has returned with a Four Tet remix of the single which finds her handling the vocals solo over a dark, electronic beat. The...
Steve Lacy Explains Matching Tattoos With Lil Uzi Vert & Ye
Kanye West, Steve Lacy, and Lil Uzi Vert immortalized their friendship last week with matching tattoos. The three artists got "We here forever technically" tattooed on their upper arms, though they didn't necessarily explain the meaning behind the ink. TMZ recently caught up with Steve Lacy who provided a bit...
Tank Gets To The Bag On "R&B Money" Ft. Chris Brown, Vedo & More
While Diddy and Mary J. Blige might have their grievances about the current state of R&B, Tank's made a point to remind folks that he'll be eating off of his contributions to the genre forever. Today, he unveiled his highly anticipated 10th studio album, R&B Money. The new project contains 17 songs in total with a long list of excellent collaborations. Chris Brown, Alex Isley, Vedo, Feather, Rotimi, TVERSE, and Blaq Tuxedo make appearances on the tracklist.
Offset Drops "54321" Produced By Baby Keem, Mike Dean & More
They're family members who were able to amass tremendous success with one another, but there have been murmurs about the Migos within the last few months. Because Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset have often worked outside of their trio, it isn't surprising to see them pursuing solo efforts. However, when Quavo and Takeoff appeared on a single together without Offset during a time when there were rumors about a breakup, their fans intensified the gossip.
Diddy Has "A Good Six" Tory Lanez Joints On His "Smashing Playlist"
When it comes to his love life, Diddy has never been one to shy away from sharing the intimate details of his bedroom preferences. Most recently, the multihyphenate joined Tory Lanez for a conversation on Instagram Live during which the pair got to talking about the current state of R&B, among other things.
Mike Dean Talks Working With Beyoncé, Says Kanye West Scrapped Entire Album Once
In the entertainment industry, one thing almost every successful person will tell a newcomer is that they need to have thick skin. If they are a person who tends to get their feelings hurt or are overly sensitive about criticism, those aspiring artists may have difficulty adjusting, but Mike Dean has spent enough time building on being one of the best that he sheds any stressors like water off a duck's back.
Kehlani Ends Show After Multiple Fans Pass Out: "This Is Not Okay"
After the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld last year, artists have been hyper-vigilant to ensure concert safety. Billie Eilish famously threw shade at Scott when she paused her show to make sure a fan could breath. Playboi Carti's tour, which is known to get pretty rowdy, issued conduct warnings. Now, Kehlani is the most recent addition to musicians looking out for their live audience.
