Suspect in custody following overnight barricade in Calvert Co.
UPDATE via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence, […]
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Office Releases Details On Barricade In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused...
Bay Net
Officers Deescalate A Call For A Man Armed With A Gun
WALDORF, Md. – On August 17 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road in Waldorf for the report of a male who had stolen a firearm from a relative and fled on foot. Family members indicated the man may be experiencing a...
Officers In Waldorf Seize Firearm, Knife, Pepper Spray During Standoff With Armed Man: Sheriff
A potentially dangerous scene nearly played out in Maryland before law enforcement was able to intervene and deescalate a potentially fatal situation with a man reported to be having a mental health scare. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
fredericksburg.today
Bank robbery arrest in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to solve a robbery and put the offender behind bars in under four hours after recovering incriminating evidence on the suspect. Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive for a hold-up alarm.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Pedestrian Struck And Flown Out In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 8:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Laurel Grove Park in Laurel Grove for the reported motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian. Deputies arrived on scene to find...
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
WBOC
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Salisbury Shooting
PRINCESS, Md. - A Princess Anne man is facing attempted murder and related charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Salisbury earlier this month. Salisbury police said that at around 8 p.m. Aug. 7, officers were called to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for the report of an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers met with the 24-year-old male victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his torso. The victim told police that just prior to going to the hospital, he was parked in his vehicle on the 600 block of Smith Street when he was approached by an unidentified male suspect. Police said the victim further stated that the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle before running away. A friend of the victim observed the victim’s injury and shortly thereafter transported him to the hospital to be seen by medical personnel. The victim’s condition is stable and his injury is no longer considered life-threatening, police said.
Officers Deescalate a Call for a Man Armed with a Gun / Firearm, Knife, and Pepper Spray Recovered
On August 17 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road in Waldorf for the report of a male who had stolen a firearm from a relative and fled on foot. Family members indicated the man may be experiencing a mental health episode and were concerned for his safety. Officers […]
Bay Net
Police Attempting To Identify Anne Arundel County Giant Food Robber
ODENTON, Md. — Detectives could use your help locating a criminal in Anne Arundel County. The pictured suspect committed a robbery at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton. If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect please contact our Criminal Investigative Division at...
Bay Net
Calvert Woman Scammed Out Of Thousands By A Fake Attorney
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on August 18, 2022, a local resident was the victim of a terrible scam. She received a phone call from two unknown males alleging to be her grandson and his attorney stating that they needed money to post bail.
Large police presence in Dunkirk
Dunkirk, MD- This morning, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page about a large police presence in the area and there was no cause for public concern or any safety issues. The Southern Maryland Chronicle reached out to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kristen Leitch for more information. Ms. Leitch […]
Police looking for person who killed one man, hurt another in Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting that took place in Manassas on Friday night. Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25 died at the scene of the shooting. They expected the other 25-year-old man who was shot to survive his injuries. Police responded to a call […]
Man arrested for strangling a woman to death in SE DC over 28 years ago
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about using DNA to solve cold cases. A woman was found dead in a wooded area in Southeast D.C. almost 29 years ago, on Thursday police located and arrested the suspect accused of the crime. Just after 7 a.m....
Suspect sketch released after teen shot 4 times in Montgomery Village
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County have released a sketch of the suspect sought in a shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital in Montgomery Village. The 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured around 11:23 p.m. on Tuesday in Montgomery Village, according to MCPD....
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Robbery at Giant Store
ODENTON, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at the Odenton Giant Food market. On...
Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy
Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing 45-Year-Old Woman
UPDATE: Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saba Afewerki was last seen leaving the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
Driver Asleep In Front Of Prince Frederick Gas Pump Busted With Pot, Narcotics: Sheriff
A Maryland man chose an unfortunate time to take a nap and was busted with a host of drugs after he was found asleep at the wheel for more than an hour at a gas pump in Calvert County. Shady Side resident Michael David Warren II, 26, is facing multiple...
