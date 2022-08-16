ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Officers Deescalate A Call For A Man Armed With A Gun

WALDORF, Md. – On August 17 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road in Waldorf for the report of a male who had stolen a firearm from a relative and fled on foot. Family members indicated the man may be experiencing a...
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mechanicsville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Bank robbery arrest in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to solve a robbery and put the offender behind bars in under four hours after recovering incriminating evidence on the suspect. Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive for a hold-up alarm.
STAFFORD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
WBOC

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Salisbury Shooting

PRINCESS, Md. - A Princess Anne man is facing attempted murder and related charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Salisbury earlier this month. Salisbury police said that at around 8 p.m. Aug. 7, officers were called to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for the report of an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers met with the 24-year-old male victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his torso. The victim told police that just prior to going to the hospital, he was parked in his vehicle on the 600 block of Smith Street when he was approached by an unidentified male suspect. Police said the victim further stated that the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle before running away. A friend of the victim observed the victim’s injury and shortly thereafter transported him to the hospital to be seen by medical personnel. The victim’s condition is stable and his injury is no longer considered life-threatening, police said.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Woman Scammed Out Of Thousands By A Fake Attorney

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on August 18, 2022, a local resident was the victim of a terrible scam. She received a phone call from two unknown males alleging to be her grandson and his attorney stating that they needed money to post bail.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Crime#Burglary#Jmj Firearms#Citizens#The Crime Solvers Program
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Large police presence in Dunkirk

Dunkirk, MD- This morning, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page about a large police presence in the area and there was no cause for public concern or any safety issues. The Southern Maryland Chronicle reached out to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kristen Leitch for more information. Ms. Leitch […]
DUNKIRK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy

Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing 45-Year-Old Woman

UPDATE: Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saba Afewerki was last seen leaving the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy