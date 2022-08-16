Waterspout Swirls Near Florida Panhandle

A towering waterspout was seen among dark clouds near Destin, Florida, on the morning of August 16.



The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special marine warning for the region due to potential waterspout-related hazards.



The NWS advised residents to seek safe harbor and take protective action.



The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared this footage and said that there was “thankfully no damage reported” from the waterspout.



Credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

