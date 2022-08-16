“United We Progress”: Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee celebrates return of parade on Sept. 18

Read full article on original website
Caribbean heritage celebrated in Springfield with parade, festival (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Mother Nature may have provided the heat on Saturday, but the Springfield Carnival Association and Caribbean American African Association Social Club turned it up a notch with their annual parade and festival. The parade celebrating Caribbean American heritage began at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School on Catherine...
Remembering the life of Springfield’s first African American firefighter in 1969
The Springfield Fire Department, city officials, and the community will come together Friday to remember the life of Springfield's first African American firefighter Leonard Corbin.
westernmassnews.com
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
MassLive.com
Springfield Back to School party draws crowds
9-year old Alexis Gassett sits in a police cruiser with officer Dads Dominique during the Back to School party hosted by the New North Citizens Council and held at Roberto Clemente Field on Plainfield Street. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 8/19/2022Get Photo. 2 / 15. Springfield Back to School pary.
Springfield honors memory of Leonard Corbin, first Black firefighter in city’s history
SPRINGFIELD - City officials and members of the Fire and Police departments joined with the family of the late Leonard A. Corbin on Friday to celebrate the memory and legacy of the city’s first Black firefighter. In a brief ceremony outside the Eastern Avenue Fire Station, Fire Commissioner Bernard...
Vox Church and Boys and Girls Club hold second annual Back-to-School Sneaker Event
SPRINGFIELD — Kids of all ages, sizes and shapes, moms, dads and extended families crowded the athletic field next to the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street Saturday as Vox Church and the club hosted the second annual Back-to-School Sneaker Event. Vox Church Campus Coordinator Daniel Tedone estimated...
Agawam Public Library exhibit highlights Mark Chester’s photographs of Massachusetts’ new Americans
Photojournalist and Springfield native Mark Chester is the son of immigrants. With family who immigrated to the U.S. from Belarus, he’s well aware of the multi-cultural fabric of our country. It’s part of what inspired him to undertake a photographic look at Massachusetts’ newly naturalized citizens. A...
Worcester Police to close streets Saturday for Latin American Festival
The Worcester Police Department is advising residents and visitors that the Latin American Festival on Saturday may cause traffic delays due to street closures. The 30th iteration of the event being put on by CENTRO INC. is “a magnificent celebration of diversity and culture with more than 15,000 attendees who come every year to enjoy a day full of fun, food and entertainment,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
Free backpacks and supplies at back-to-school party held in Springfield
22News found the return to school event to be the most high-spirited since before the pandemic.
Westfield Fair provides family fun (photos)
WESTFIELD – The 94th Westfield Fair kicked off Friday evening and will continue through Sunday Aug. 21. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed farm demonstrations, oxen pulls, tractor pulls, a sheep and dairy cow competition and more. A demolition derby with Sky Fire Productions was also scheduled for Saturday evening.
businesswest.com
Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture
Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
1 person, 4 cats displaced after East Alvord Street fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire Crews are working to put out a fire at 105 East Alvord Street Saturday morning.
businesswest.com
Springfield’s Puzzle Pieces Are Coming Together
That’s the phrase used by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno — who acknowledged that it is somewhat of an oxymoron — to describe traffic that is, well, positive in nature. This would be traffic generated by vibrancy, by people coming into a city from somewhere else; traffic indicative of progress, as opposed to insufficient infrastructure, poor planning, or both.
Springfield City Council seeking volunteers for ‘civic engagement’ working group
SPRINGFIELD — City Council President Jesse Lederman is seeking volunteers to serve on a temporary committee charged with finding ways to get more residents involved in civic life and local government. This week, Lederman announced the creation of the Working Group on Civic Engagement, which he described as a...
Springfield Jewish Community Center camp brings joy to diverse population, including children from Ukraine, Afghanistan
Matthew Grochowski has been attending the Jewish Community Center Summer Camp since 2015, with the exception of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the traditional camp. “I was shocked. Not devastated, but shocked,” said Grochowski, a 15-year-old from Somers, who enjoyed the activities of the final week of the 2022 camp season at the JCC on Dickinson Street.
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
260th Hardwick Community Fair showcases agriculture, talent
The 260th Hardwick Community Fair Saturday featured children dancing ballet to a crowd of appreciative onlookers, and showcased agriculturally inclined youngsters learning the art of showing cattle. Cattle judging has long been a staple of the fair. Agriculture Commissioner John Lebeaux said that he liked what he saw while strolling...
Regal Cinemas, with theater in MGM Springfield, headed for bankruptcy: report
SPRINGFIELD — The owners of the Regal Cinemas, a 543-theater chain that includes the 7-screen theater at MGM Springfield, is headed for bankruptcy, according to reports Friday in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in the week, Regal owners, the British-based Cineworld, told investors that it was pursuing a restructuring...
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
MassLive.com
