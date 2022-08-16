“United We Progress”: Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee celebrates return of parade on Sept. 18

Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO