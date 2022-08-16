Read full article on original website
Related
‘Echoes’ Review: Netflix Thriller Series Is Confusing, Ridiculous and Totally Addicting
In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
Peacock’s ‘A Friend of the Family’ Trailer Tells Harrowing True Kidnapping Story of the Broberg Family (Video)
A neighbor develops a disturbing interest in the Broberg family in the just-released trailer for Peacock’s upcoming true-crime limited drama series “A Friend of the Family.”. The series is inspired by the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over several years...
Michelle Monaghan and Producer Brian Yorkey on Her Twisty Turn as Twins in Netflix’s Mystery Drama ‘Echoes’
Michelle Monaghan found herself pulling not just double duty playing twins Leni and Gina in Netflix’s twisty new mystery drama “Echoes,” but quadruple duty as she portrayed the women playing each other after they switched lives once a year. The show, which is ready to become your...
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn helped pick out tattoo designs for his character, according to the show's makeup artist
Insider recently spoke with Amy L. Forsythe, the Emmy-nominated lead makeup artist for all four seasons of "Stranger Things."
RELATED PEOPLE
Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74
Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 So Far
As summer comes to a close, it’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Pogues and we miss the treasure hunt that extended from the Outer Banks to Nassau. The first season of “Outer Banks” captured audiences’ attention with its Pogue v. Kook rivalry, illicit romances and bold treasure hunt. Introducing new characters in a new tropical setting, the second season expanded the mythology and history intertwined with the treasure hunt while deepening existing friendships and romances.
Ariana DeBose to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ for Amazon and Blumhouse
“West Side Story” Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star in a psychological thriller film titled “House of Spoils” for Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television, the studios announced Thursday. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (“Blow the Man Down”) will direct the feature film based on their own...
‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Credit ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Stranger Things’ for Putting Genre Series on the Emmys Map
Married writing duo Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created one of the buzziest series of the 2021–22 season with “Yellowjackets,” in which we have yet to see exactly how “Lord of the Flies” a girls’ soccer team goes after their plane crashes in the wilderness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Star Mallory Bechtel Explores Kelly’s Trauma and Her Hopes for Season 2
Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. Mallory Bechtel pulled double duty for HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” playing twins Karen and Kelly Beasley. While Karen died in Episode 2, the rest of the season toyed with whether Kelly was really the twin who was still alive, or if it was Karen all along. For Bechtel, this meant adding nuances to her acting performance to differentiate between the twins, even as Kelly began to act like her sister as a way to cope with the trauma of losing her.
Elijah Wood Joins ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 in Season-Long Guest Arc
Elijah Wood is joining “Yellowjackets” Season 2 in a season-long guest art, Showtime announced on Friday. The “Lord of the Rings” star will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who “will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming,” per a description from the network.
Neve Campbell to Lead ABC’s New David E. Kelley/Michael Connelly Mystery Series ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell is returning to television. The star, who rose to prominence on “Party of Five” and had a main role on “House of Cards” in its later seasons, is reuniting with her collaborators on Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer,” creators/executive producers Michael Connelly and David E. Kelley, for a new ABC series called “Avalon.”
Ioane ‘John’ King, Rhaskos in ‘Spartacus’ TV Series, Dies of Cancer at 49
Ioane “John” King, who starred as the gladiator Rhaskos in Starz’s “Spartacus” series, has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced on Facebook. He was 49. The actor starred in “Spartacus” from 2010 to 2013, and reprised his role in the miniseries “Spartacus:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A League of Their Own’ Stars D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field on Filming That Emotional Finale: ‘We Were Really Inconsolable’
The actresses also discuss Jo and Greta’s intense friendship. Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” tackles many themes, but one in particular that comes up, again and again, is female friendship — and that theme truly takes center stage in the series’ emotional finale episode.
How to Watch ‘Vengeance’: Is B.J. Novak’s Directorial Debut Streaming?
The directorial debut of B.J. Novak, also known as Ryan from “The Office,” only shares humor with the 2000s mockumentary sitcom, in which office workers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company simultaneously accomplish nothing and get away with hilarious antics during their shifts. Novak also stars in the film that he wrote and directed.
‘House of the Dragon’ Divides Critics: A ‘Worthy Heir’ to ‘Game of Thrones’ or an ‘Unpleasant’ Prequel That ‘Doesn’t Translate’
“House of the Dragon” has the gargantuan — and unenviable — task of living up to the original series it’s based off of: the wildly popular, Emmy-winning phenomenon “Game of Thrones.”. Reviews of the series, the embargo for which broke Friday, offer both overtly mixed...
When Is ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Set in the MCU Timeline, Exactly?
Mild spoilers for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follow below, although if you’ve seen any of the trailers you probably know what we’re getting into. Every time there’s a new entry in the increasingly expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, the question pops up: When does take place, exactly? You’ll probably be asking yourself this question with the debut of this week’s new Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”
‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Showrunner Ryan Condal on the Pressure of Following ‘Game of Thrones’
HBO launches its first “Game of Thrones” spinoff this Sunday, and the “House of the Dragon” prequel series showrunners know there’s a lot at stake. The new fantasy drama, which takes place about 200 years before the world of “Thrones,” and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, boasts “GoT” universe author George R.R. Martin as co-creator with Ryan Condal (“Colony”). Both serve as executive producers alongside “GoT” alum Miguel Sapochnik, who directs and serves as a co-showrunner with Condal.
‘Dragon Ball Super’ Tames ‘Beast’ at Box Office
Sony Pictures’ anime distribution wing Crunchyroll has delivered another big win at the box office with “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” which is beating box office projections as well as Universal’s ‘Beast” with an industry estimated $21.8 million opening from 3,130 theaters. Over the...
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ vs Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ – Can Both Series Win? | Analysis
Insiders explain the strategy behind scheduling the runs for ”House of the Dragon“ and ”Rings of Power“ at the same time. Two of the most popular properties in entertainment history, both epic fantasy tales with swords, dragons and heroic blonde warriors in the lead, will go head to head as HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” debuts on Sunday only to be followed by Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” on Friday, Sept. 2.
Ryan Gosling in Early Talks to Star in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Opposite Margot Robbie
Ryan Gosling is in early talks to star opposite Margot Robbie in a new “Ocean’s Eleven” movie for Warner Bros Discovery, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The project is in early development. Jay Roach, who directed Robbie in 2019’s “Bombshell,” is attached to...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0