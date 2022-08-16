ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Echoes’ Review: Netflix Thriller Series Is Confusing, Ridiculous and Totally Addicting

In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
The Independent

Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74

Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
TheWrap

Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 So Far

As summer comes to a close, it’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Pogues and we miss the treasure hunt that extended from the Outer Banks to Nassau. The first season of “Outer Banks” captured audiences’ attention with its Pogue v. Kook rivalry, illicit romances and bold treasure hunt. Introducing new characters in a new tropical setting, the second season expanded the mythology and history intertwined with the treasure hunt while deepening existing friendships and romances.
TheWrap

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Star Mallory Bechtel Explores Kelly’s Trauma and Her Hopes for Season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. Mallory Bechtel pulled double duty for HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” playing twins Karen and Kelly Beasley. While Karen died in Episode 2, the rest of the season toyed with whether Kelly was really the twin who was still alive, or if it was Karen all along. For Bechtel, this meant adding nuances to her acting performance to differentiate between the twins, even as Kelly began to act like her sister as a way to cope with the trauma of losing her.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Vengeance’: Is B.J. Novak’s Directorial Debut Streaming?

The directorial debut of B.J. Novak, also known as Ryan from “The Office,” only shares humor with the 2000s mockumentary sitcom, in which office workers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company simultaneously accomplish nothing and get away with hilarious antics during their shifts. Novak also stars in the film that he wrote and directed.
TheWrap

When Is ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Set in the MCU Timeline, Exactly?

Mild spoilers for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follow below, although if you’ve seen any of the trailers you probably know what we’re getting into. Every time there’s a new entry in the increasingly expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, the question pops up: When does take place, exactly? You’ll probably be asking yourself this question with the debut of this week’s new Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”
TheWrap

‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Showrunner Ryan Condal on the Pressure of Following ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO launches its first “Game of Thrones” spinoff this Sunday, and the “House of the Dragon” prequel series showrunners know there’s a lot at stake. The new fantasy drama, which takes place about 200 years before the world of “Thrones,” and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, boasts “GoT” universe author George R.R. Martin as co-creator with Ryan Condal (“Colony”). Both serve as executive producers alongside “GoT” alum Miguel Sapochnik, who directs and serves as a co-showrunner with Condal.
TheWrap

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Tames ‘Beast’ at Box Office

Sony Pictures’ anime distribution wing Crunchyroll has delivered another big win at the box office with “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” which is beating box office projections as well as Universal’s ‘Beast” with an industry estimated $21.8 million opening from 3,130 theaters. Over the...
TheWrap

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ vs Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ – Can Both Series Win? | Analysis

Insiders explain the strategy behind scheduling the runs for ”House of the Dragon“ and ”Rings of Power“ at the same time. Two of the most popular properties in entertainment history, both epic fantasy tales with swords, dragons and heroic blonde warriors in the lead, will go head to head as HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” debuts on Sunday only to be followed by Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” on Friday, Sept. 2.
TheWrap

ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

