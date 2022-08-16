Read full article on original website
Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
wvxu.org
Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway
Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
spectrumnews1.com
Local mom encourages families to make the most of each day with travel, lifestyle website
CINCINNATI — With the end of summer near, it can be hard to find new and exciting activities to keep the kids busy. That's why one Cincinnati mom helps vet those experiences for families. What You Need To Know. Nedra McDaniel started Adventure Mom, a travel and lifestyle website,...
WKRC
Newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati set to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar, the newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati, will soon welcome diners. The Filson is opening to the public at 25 E. Freedom Way at the Banks on Sept. 8. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
Ready to meet his fans: Here’s when you could see Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo visitors could have a chance to see baby hippo Fritz in Hippo Cove starting Friday. “Fritz has navigated the deepest part of the pool, and Bibi has demonstrated that she will keep him safe,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “They were unphased when staff came to get their first glimpse of the baby and we’re confident that they’re ready for their public debut.”
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
Kids have already or are about to head back to school, but there's still loads you and your family can enjoy this weekend.
WLWT 5
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Let It Slide, the Old-Fashioned Way
There are plenty of playgrounds in Burnet Woods, but they’re almost no match for the timeless allure of an 80-year-old slide carved into the stairs near the park’s Trailside Nature Center. Built in 1940 as part of a series of local WPA projects, the slide has drawn in generations of families looking for a bit of old-fashioned fun. “The Cincinnati Park Board has greatly benefitted from projects launched during the Great Depression,” says Michael George, the Park Naturalist who oversees the Burnet Woods Trailside Nature Center. At some points in its history the slide has been coated with epoxy resin to make for a smoother ride, though today cardboard is going to be your best friend. (George says there are no immediate plans to re-coat the slide.) You’ll likely find leftover pieces of it hiding in the grass surrounding the slide. “Some purists insist on going down on their bottoms,” says George, while others swear that the key is wax paper. A word of caution to those wishing to take the plunge: Hold on tight. Even unpainted, this thing is no joke; we were shocked by how tall it was in-person. Don’t be surprised if you walk away with a few scraped knuckles and knees in pursuit of a thrill.
Time for a road trip to Yellow Springs
Located in Greene County, the village of Yellow Springs is the quintessential nature-lovers' getaway. Here's what to do and where to eat and drink and stay. Where to stay1. Jailhouse SuitesJailhouse Suites is made up of four former jail buildings that have been renovated and packed with modern amenities. Features: Electric fireplace, central A/C, Roku TV and WiFiRate: $135+ per nightAddress: 111 N. Winter St.2. Remodeled Guest Cabin (Airbnb)This renovated cabin is just one block from downtown, Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Antioch College. Features: Private, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, central A/C, free parking, washer/dryer in-unitRate: $264 per...
WLWT 5
Another post office master key stolen in Greater Cincinnati, leaving residents on edge
COVINGTON, Ky. — Another mailbox key theft has happened in Greater Cincinnati, this time in Covington. Neighbors in that area are now on edge. "I was a little alarmed, because why would somebody want to get in someone's mailbox?" Covington resident Beatrice Hamlin said. That's just one of the...
WLWT 5
Local businesses feel impact of Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio — The Western & Southern Open has been seeing big crowds every day this week and now businesses are cashing in as people flock to see their favorite players up close. The Old Bag of Nails Pub in Mason has been seeing an increase in sales thanks...
linknky.com
Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance
The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
dayton.com
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup truck went off the right side of Ohio 28 in Goshen Township and sideswiped another 2016 Kia Soul. Shell’s pickup truck then went off the...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Wendy’s announces ‘sleek’ new design standard for restaurants
These "Global Next Gen" restaurants, as Wendy's is calling them, will utilize "modernized technology" to help facilitate an increase in digital orders, the company said. The planned improvements will also allow delivery drivers to pick up mobile orders at a dedicated delivery-only walk-up window, separate from the regular drive-thru.
dayton.com
Tributes, new entertainment part of 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn
FAIRBORN — Tributes, new performers, and plenty of food and entertainment are all part of the 40th Sweet Corn Festival this weekend. The Community Park event Saturday and Sunday will include more than 160 vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, as well as the signature steamed cooked sweet corn and barbeque chicken, said Warren Brown, festival chair.
