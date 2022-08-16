ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Mr. Wings slated to open at 3rd Street Market Hall

Beginning this fall, guests will be able to get their wing fix at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. That’s because Manny Ramirez, owner of the Mr. Wings pop-up concept, has signed a lease as the 15th locally owned and operated food vendor at the Downtown food hall.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

SlyFox Cocktail Bar slinks onto Van Buren Street

Andrew Logman quietly opened SlyFox Cocktail Bar, 1692 N. Van Buren St., during Brady Street Festival almost two weekends ago. The space, previously home to The Truck Stop, is now adjacent to Sticky Rice that also recently welcomed the public. “It was a soft opening, to get people in the...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
On Milwaukee

Meet the Milwaukee bands that are playing the Colectivo Back Room this Saturday

The Colectivo Back Room is a staple gig space in the Milwaukee music realm, hosting a ton of up-and-coming names from all over the place in a uniquely intimate setting. This weekend, its focus lands on several bands that call the city home. Social Cig, Bug Moment and Scam Likely – all Milwaukee born and raised – are playing a sold-out show at the venue this Saturday, Aug. 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI

