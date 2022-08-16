Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
CBS Sports
How Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension could get increased, plus Tom Brady's return date still a mystery
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The best thing about writing a newsletter is that you can write it from any city, and today, I'm writing it from Chicago, where I'll be spending the weekend for my brother's bachelor party. If you're in the area and you see me stumbling around this weekend, be sure to say hi.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury
Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
CBS Sports
Giants' Blake Martinez: Returns to practice
Martinez (undisclosed) participated in practice Friday and appears in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Martinez missed New York's first preseason contest against New England last Thursday and also sat out multiple practices to begin this week....
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Christian Kirk: Targeted eight times
Kirk recorded five receptions on eight targets for 54 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Steelers. Kirk appeared in game action for the first time with the Jaguars, and he led the team with eight targets. The results were uneven, but he hauled in a 22-yard reception and also worked effectively in the middle areas of the field. Kirk will be a substantial part of Jacksonville's offense after signing a lucrative multi-year deal to join the team this offseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones made his preseason debut against the Panthers. Here's how it went.
The last time New England quarterback Mac Jones took the field for a game, the Patriots lost 47-17 against the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 AFC wild card round. On Friday night, Jones got to see some playing time under the lights, as he started in the home game against the Carolina Panthers.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Dealing with knee bruise
Smith suffered a knee bruise in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Smith got banged up on a scramble in the first quarter and was spotted with a bag of ice on his knees afterward. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith could have returned to action if necessary, but with Drew Lock (illness) also sidelined there was no need for the Seahawks to risk further loss to their quarterback depth chart. Prior to leaving the exhibition contest, Smith completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kevin Kassis: Four catches in loss
Kassis caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. Kassis took the field in the third quarter and caught four short passes from quarterback Jacob Eason. An undrafted rookie out of Montana State, Kassis is a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he's making a strong case for the practice squad.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Nik Needham: Suffers apparent hand injury
Needham left Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Needham started the game opposite Noah Igbinoghene, but he was forced to the locker room with the injury. Needham was spotted back on the sideline later in the contest without a wrap or cast, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so it appears that he dodged a serious injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Ineffective in preseason matchup
Eason completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for one yard. Eason struggled to get much rolling on offense in his first action of the preseason, as he averaged four yards per pass attempt and completed less than half of his passes. Both Geno Smith (knee) and Drew Lock (COVID-19) are battling ailments right now, but as long as both are cleared before Week 1, Eason is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Matt Corral: Sustains foot injury Friday
Corral suffered a foot injury during Friday's preseason loss in New England, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sitting out the Panthers' second exhibition, P.J. Walker and Corral split the workload at quarterback. Walker handled the first and third quarters, while Corral got the second and was expected to take the fourth before limping off the field and getting ruled out in the waning minutes of the contest. Overall, Corral completed nine of 15 passes for 58 yards and recorded three carries for six yards before his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it could impact his ability to be available for the team's third preseason outing next Friday against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Browns' Jacoby Brissett: Set to fill in for Watson
Brissett is in line to work as the Browns' starting QB to begin the coming season, with teammate Deshaun Watson slated to serve an 11-game suspension, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. With Watson unavailable until Week 13, Brissett is expected to serve in the former's place, while Joshua Dobbs and...
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Exits Saturday's practice on cart
Herbert left Saturday's practice on a cart, but head coach Matt Eberflus did not provide an update on his status, 670 am The Score in Chicago reports. It's hard from this report to tell if this is a serious injury, so watch his status over the next day or two. While David Montgomery remains the favorite for most of the regular-season playing time in Chicago's backfield, Herbert's preseason usage suggests he has solidified himself as Chicago's No. 2 running back and could even split some of the workload.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: More snaps coming Friday
Mills is expected to see an increase in playing time Friday against the Rams after playing two series in the preseason opener last week, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "We wanted to give him limited work, just getting him out there on the football field was what we were looking for," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said.
CBS Sports
Bears' Caleb Johnson: Suffers knee injury
Johnson (knee) is doubtful to return to Thursday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Johnson appeared to suffer a knee injury defending a running play during Thursday's contest. The linebacker managed to walk to the locker room with only a slight limp, but there's not yet an indication of how long he'll remain sidelined. Johnson filled a key role on the Bears' special-teams units last season, so the team will be searching for a replacement should his absence linger.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: QB decision delayed
Coach Matt Rhule wasn't ready to announce the Panthers' starting quarterback between Mayfield and Sam Darnold for Week 1 after Friday's preseason loss at New England, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. There was a belief Rhule would make a decision after preseason Week 2, but that may have gone...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Activated, sent to Triple-A
Yepez (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday. It was mistakenly reported that Yepez was activated from the IL and optioned to Triple-A on Thursday, but he instead appeared in one final rehab game with Memphis. The 24-year-old will remain with the Redbirds now that he's fully healthy, and it likely won't be too long before he's recalled to the big-league club. Yepez has appeared in 62 games during his first year in the majors and has a .254/.298/.459 slash line with 11 home runs and 27 RBI.
Comments / 0