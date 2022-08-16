Read full article on original website
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
pethelpful.com
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn helped pick out tattoo designs for his character, according to the show's makeup artist
Insider recently spoke with Amy L. Forsythe, the Emmy-nominated lead makeup artist for all four seasons of "Stranger Things."
What the 'House of the Dragon' cast looks like in real life without wigs, costumes, or makeup
The new HBO "Game of Thrones" prequel premieres Sunday. Here's what the House of Targaryen and other characters look like out of costume and without stage makeup.
Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74
Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
Andrew Tate claims he was 'playing a comedic character' after social media bans
Andrew Tate has spoken out after being banned from Instagram and Facebook. The controversial internet personality has become one of the most divisive figures on social media in recent times. He is known for his misogynistic and harmful rhetoric toward women. Numerous outlets have called him out and claimed he was proving a dangerous influence on young men and boys over recent times. Tate was banned on the Meta-owned for violating its policies citing dangerous organisations or individuals, and now he’s issued a response. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter He claimed he was 'playing a comedic character' and that...
