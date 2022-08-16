Read full article on original website
Looking For Ebola Virus Meds? WHO Recommends These Two Antibody Treatments
The World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first guideline for Ebola virus disease therapeutics, with new recommendations for using two monoclonal antibodies. Following a systematic review and meta-analysis, WHO recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments, Ebanga (Ansuvimab, mAb114) and Inmazeb (REGN-EB3). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN Inmazeb became the first treatment...
Millions Suffering From Diabetes May Soon See Relief From Some Of The Pain And Expenses Associated
Americans with diabetes have been relying on insulin injections to manage their illness for decades. Those injections can be painful, expensive and inconvenient. The daily invasive testing regimen adds to that pain and inconvenience. But new developments from companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd RKLY,...
