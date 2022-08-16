ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking For Ebola Virus Meds? WHO Recommends These Two Antibody Treatments

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first guideline for Ebola virus disease therapeutics, with new recommendations for using two monoclonal antibodies. Following a systematic review and meta-analysis, WHO recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments, Ebanga (Ansuvimab, mAb114) and Inmazeb (REGN-EB3). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN Inmazeb became the first treatment...
