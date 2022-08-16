ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSVN-TV

Wrong way crash leads to 5 deaths in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of State Road 826 were shut down due to a police investigation of a car crash that left multiple people dead. On Saturday, at 4:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the entrance ramp of State Road 826 and Northwest 57th Avenue in regards to a car collision.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WOKV

5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway

Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews fix sewer main break in Aventura; NE 207th St. reopens

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews have repaired a sewer main break in Aventura that caused part of a street to be shut down for hours. A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue, Friday afternoon. The rupture led to the closure of westbound lanes...
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

Car fire on I-95 causes heavy delays

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95, during the morning rush. The vehicle caught ablaze while stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-95, near Ives Dairy Drive, around 9 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters have extinguished the flames. No lanes have...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Sewer main breaks in Aventura, causes street closures

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sewer main break in Aventura has caused part of a street to be shut down. The westbound lanes between 30th and 34th avenues are closed as crews work on repairs, Friday. A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue,...
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline train slams into unoccupied SUV in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train slammed into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami, and the dramatic crash was captured on cellphone video. The footage captured the moment the train struck the vehicle on the tracks in the area of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, near a Lexus dealership, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating body found in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street, around 6:30 a.m., Friday. Homicide units responded as well.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Troopers searching for driver in Davie hit-and-run crash where 6-year-old boy died

The owner of the Mercedes-Benz SUV involved in a fatal rear-end hit-and-run crash on Florida’s Turnpike early Wednesday is helping troopers locate the person driving the vehicle during the incident, officials said. The Mercedes owner wasn’t the driver during the crash, which happened about 12:30 a.m. on the turnpike in Davie just beyond Griffin Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. ...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
WESTON, FL

