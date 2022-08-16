Read full article on original website
Wrong way crash leads to 5 deaths in Northwest Miami-Dade, westbound lanes of State Road 826 shutdown
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shut down due to a police investigation of a car crash that left multiple people dead. On Saturday, at 4:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the entrance ramp of State Road 826 and Northwest 57th Avenue in regards to a car collision.
5 killed in wrong-way crash on SR 826 in Northwest Miami-Dade; driver hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four women and a man were killed after, authorities said, they were involved in a violent wrong-way wreck on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade that shut down all westbound lanes for hours and sent the driver who was going against traffic to the hospital.
5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway
Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
Wrong-way crash leaves 5 dead in South Florida
A man driving the wrong way on a busy South Florida highway early Saturday crashed into another car, killing all five women in the other vehicle, authorities said.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car near South Beach hotel; underage driver detained
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash near a Miami Beach hotel that, they said, sent a woman to the hospital and led officers to detain the underage driver involved. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1800...
Crews rescue, treat 2 dogs after Fort Lauderdale home catches fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two dogs and their owners after their Fort Lauderdale home caught fire. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1500 block of South Ocean Drive, just before 1:30 a.m., Saturday. Firefighters were...
Crews fix sewer main break in Aventura; NE 207th St. reopens
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews have repaired a sewer main break in Aventura that caused part of a street to be shut down for hours. A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue, Friday afternoon. The rupture led to the closure of westbound lanes...
Car fire on I-95 causes heavy delays
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95, during the morning rush. The vehicle caught ablaze while stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-95, near Ives Dairy Drive, around 9 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters have extinguished the flames. No lanes have...
Sewer main breaks in Aventura, causes street closures
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sewer main break in Aventura has caused part of a street to be shut down. The westbound lanes between 30th and 34th avenues are closed as crews work on repairs, Friday. A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue,...
Boynton Beach Police officer fired after internal probe into role in teen’s fatal dirt bike crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A longtime Boynton Beach Police officer has been fired for his role in the dirt bike crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, according to an internal document. The termination of Officer Mark Sohn comes after the completion of an internal affairs...
Brightline train slams into unoccupied SUV in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train slammed into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami, and the dramatic crash was captured on cellphone video. The footage captured the moment the train struck the vehicle on the tracks in the area of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, near a Lexus dealership, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.
Police investigating body found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street, around 6:30 a.m., Friday. Homicide units responded as well.
Troopers searching for driver in Davie hit-and-run crash where 6-year-old boy died
The owner of the Mercedes-Benz SUV involved in a fatal rear-end hit-and-run crash on Florida’s Turnpike early Wednesday is helping troopers locate the person driving the vehicle during the incident, officials said. The Mercedes owner wasn’t the driver during the crash, which happened about 12:30 a.m. on the turnpike in Davie just beyond Griffin Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. ...
Gone in 6 Minutes: Speedy Car Theft Crew Burglarizes Two Vehicles, Steals a Third in Parkland
Parkland deputies are searching for four criminals who pulled off two vehicle burglaries and a pickup truck theft within the span of about six minutes earlier this month, records show. The crimes happened Aug. 9 on Northwest 74th Terrace, where the first victim’s car, a black Chrysler 300, was burglarized...
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
Crews put out fire at Pembroke Pines townhouse; 1 transported in critical condition
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a Pembroke Pines townhouse left a person critically injured. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 9271 NW 15th Court, Wednesday afternoon. An elderly woman was found in the building and was taken...
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
Monopoly’s new ‘Hialeah-Opoly’ edition sells out at Hialeah Gardens Walmart
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family game night for residents in Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens got a bit more interesting this weekend. The famous game of Monopoly has unveiled a new edition called “Hialeah-Opoly.”. The game features aspects of Hialeah and surrounding areas that many South Floridians will recognize,...
Suspect arrested 8 months after elderly roommate found dead in burning Fort Lauderdale condo
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside. Police confirmed that Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody on Thursday. The fire was...
