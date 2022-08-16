Michelle Branch files for divorce from Patrick Carney after assault arrest, cheating allegations

Lana Del Rey (R) and her boyfriend of six months, cop and “Live PD” star Sean Larkin, have gone their separate ways. Larkin revealed the couple had ended their relationship in a profile published by the New York Times on March 19, 2020, noting that “Right now, we’re just friends. We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.” Dia Dipasupil/New York Daily News/TNS

Michelle Branch might be able to breathe a little easier soon.

The “Breathe” and “Everywhere” singer, 39, has filed for divorce from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney amid turmoil in the Grammy winners’ three-year marriage, according to documents obtained by People.

Irreconcilable differences were cited in Friday’s documents, which note that the musicians went their separate ways the day prior. Branch also requests in the paperwork that she be named the primary residential parent of their children, according to People.

Branch and 42-year-old Carney’s love story reached a breaking point Thursday, when she was arrested for domestic assault , according to documents obtained by TMZ.

She was taken into custody on the heels of claiming on Twitter that Carney had stepped out on her as she took care of their daughter, Willie, 6 months.

Branch, who reportedly confessed to having slapped her husband in the face, confirmed to both TMZ and People Thursday that her marriage was over and she was “totally devastated.”

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness,” said Branch, who with Carney also shares son Rhys, 4.

Branch — who is also mom to daughter Owen, 17, with her bass player and ex-husband Teddy Landau — married Carney in 2019. She revealed in late 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage.