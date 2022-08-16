Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma law allows students to take off in aviation core curriculum classes
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is supporting students hoping to take flight in aviation careers. Our state is now the top spot in the nation for high school aviation curriculum. At Will Rogers Airport on Friday, Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 1147 into law. The law allows students...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt issues executive order aimed at supporting Oklahoma educators
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday to protect Oklahoma teachers' and school district employees' First Amendment rights by fighting back against teachers' unions. With the executive order in place, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not...
okcfox.com
Brick reportedly thrown at Representative Roberts' window
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Labor Commissioner candidate, Representative Sean Roberts, has responded to an incident in which a brick was thrown at his home. “I have seen some dirty campaigning in Oklahoma in my life, and have been a part of some heated races in my six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,” said Representative Roberts. “Nothing was as dirty as what recently happened to my home and family.”
okcfox.com
Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Oklahomans celebrate 64th anniversary Katz Drug Store desegregation movement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — August 19 marks a monumental day in Oklahoma history, the 64th anniversary of a desegregation movement. On Friday, Aug. 19, Oklahomans are remembering and celebrating the 64th anniversary of the Katz Drug Store movement, a sit-in movement that was organized by Clara Luper in 1958 to put an end segregation.
okcfox.com
Mustang schools filed appeal to 'be able to tell the facts' over accreditation downgrade
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — The Mustang Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent is speaking for the first time since the district appealed the State's decision to lower the district's accreditation following a violation of Critical Race Theory in schools. MPS Superintendent Charles Bradley spoke with Fox 25 for the first time...
okcfox.com
OSU gets innovative with housing as record number of students request on campus living
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A record number of first year students are headed to Stillwater. OSU reported more than 4,600 new students will be starting this semester. A larger freshman class, coupled with an increasing amount of upperclassmen choosing to live on campus is forcing the University to get creative with housing options.
okcfox.com
Four Oklahoma kids advance to finals of national mullet competition
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
RELATED PEOPLE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces one of the largest meth seizures in state history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
okcfox.com
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater seeking OSBI probe into Kevin Calvey
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign, FOX 25 was told Thursday. Calvey is running for Oklahoma County District Attorney. He's currently in a runoff against Gayland Geiger for the Republican nomination.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Early voting for Oklahoma runoff election begins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the Oklahoma runoff election starts today and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds. This election will decide...
okcfox.com
Inmate dies by suicide at Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Another inmate death has been reported at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Around 1:51 p.m. on Friday, a detention officer was performing site checks when he discovered inmate Danny Paulin attempting to commit suicide in his cell. The detention officer called for medical assistance and...
okcfox.com
University of Oklahoma police investigating theft of golf cart on E. Lindsay Street
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating after a golf cart was stolen. Police said the incident happened at 100 E. Lindsay Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. At this time, no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Police also reported...
okcfox.com
Kia and Hyundai car owners file class-action lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 1,800 members. Many members want recourse, and now, they could get it. We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
okcfox.com
Tinker Federal Credit Union seeing 'unusually high' debit card fraud attempts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Tinker Federal Credit Union said that its detection systems are seeing an "unusually high" number of debit card fraud attempts over the past few days. "This is not the result of a TFCU system breach," the credit union wrote on Facebook. "Rather, a merchant’s system that has processed transactions from many financial institutions’ debit cards in the past may have been breached, opening individual debit cards to vulnerability."
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools placed on lockdown following gun threat
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A 19-year-old was arrested after sending a threatening text message to Yukon High School administrators, forcing the school to go on lockdown. On Aug. 18 around 10:30 a.m., the Yukon Police Department (YPD) was notified by a school resource officer at Yukon High School that school administrators had received a threatening text message. The text was directed at several students and the suspect, later to be identified as Ethan Lowe, said in the message that he would bring a handgun to the school to confront the named students.
okcfox.com
Norman Police Department looking to identify Campus Corner assault suspects
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is looking for help with identifying people believed to be involved in an assault that happened on Campus Corner. If you recognize anyone on this page, police ask that you call them at 405-366-7867. Tips can also be submitted online by...
Comments / 0