Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt issues executive order aimed at supporting Oklahoma educators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday to protect Oklahoma teachers' and school district employees' First Amendment rights by fighting back against teachers' unions. With the executive order in place, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Brick reportedly thrown at Representative Roberts' window

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Labor Commissioner candidate, Representative Sean Roberts, has responded to an incident in which a brick was thrown at his home. “I have seen some dirty campaigning in Oklahoma in my life, and have been a part of some heated races in my six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,” said Representative Roberts. “Nothing was as dirty as what recently happened to my home and family.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Four Oklahoma kids advance to finals of national mullet competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
MCALESTER, OK
Person
Kevin Stitt
okcfox.com

City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
TULSA, OK
#Recruiting#Senate Bill#College Credit#Osu Okc
okcfox.com

Early voting for Oklahoma runoff election begins

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the Oklahoma runoff election starts today and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds. This election will decide...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Inmate dies by suicide at Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Another inmate death has been reported at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Around 1:51 p.m. on Friday, a detention officer was performing site checks when he discovered inmate Danny Paulin attempting to commit suicide in his cell. The detention officer called for medical assistance and...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Kia and Hyundai car owners file class-action lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 1,800 members. Many members want recourse, and now, they could get it. We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
OHIO STATE
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
okcfox.com

2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Tinker Federal Credit Union seeing 'unusually high' debit card fraud attempts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Tinker Federal Credit Union said that its detection systems are seeing an "unusually high" number of debit card fraud attempts over the past few days. "This is not the result of a TFCU system breach," the credit union wrote on Facebook. "Rather, a merchant’s system that has processed transactions from many financial institutions’ debit cards in the past may have been breached, opening individual debit cards to vulnerability."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Public Schools placed on lockdown following gun threat

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A 19-year-old was arrested after sending a threatening text message to Yukon High School administrators, forcing the school to go on lockdown. On Aug. 18 around 10:30 a.m., the Yukon Police Department (YPD) was notified by a school resource officer at Yukon High School that school administrators had received a threatening text message. The text was directed at several students and the suspect, later to be identified as Ethan Lowe, said in the message that he would bring a handgun to the school to confront the named students.
YUKON, OK

