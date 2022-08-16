ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kny@#$
4d ago

26 years old going the wrong way on a divided state highway he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. I could understand if he was elderly but 26 he should have been aware of which way he was going. Far too many accidents lately from people drinking and driving and texting and playing with their phone. Illinois needs to make people take a rules of the road test every year their drivers license comes up for renewal. Too many Zombies behind the wheel who are clueless on how to safely operate a vehicle.

