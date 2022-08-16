CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 28-year-old man is in custody after a series of events that ended with his car in flames Friday night.Lake County authorities said Joseph Ebler, of Beach Park, got into an altercation with another driver at a stop light in Wadsworth, threatening him with a gun.The victim drove off, and Ebler followed him, then lost control of his own car and crashed into an embankment.Ebler's car burst into flames. He ran, but was arrested a short time later.He has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

WADSWORTH, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO