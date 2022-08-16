Read full article on original website
Kny@#$
4d ago
26 years old going the wrong way on a divided state highway he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. I could understand if he was elderly but 26 he should have been aware of which way he was going. Far too many accidents lately from people drinking and driving and texting and playing with their phone. Illinois needs to make people take a rules of the road test every year their drivers license comes up for renewal. Too many Zombies behind the wheel who are clueless on how to safely operate a vehicle.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this cityBeth TorresEvanston, IL
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Related
Man charged with threatening another driver with a gun in Wadsworth
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 28-year-old man is in custody after a series of events that ended with his car in flames Friday night.Lake County authorities said Joseph Ebler, of Beach Park, got into an altercation with another driver at a stop light in Wadsworth, threatening him with a gun.The victim drove off, and Ebler followed him, then lost control of his own car and crashed into an embankment.Ebler's car burst into flames. He ran, but was arrested a short time later.He has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Man follows, threatens to shoot driver, crashes car near Waukegan, Lake Co. Sheriff's Office says
A Beach Park man is charged with following and threatening to shoot a driver on Friday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
WISN
Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee, has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
fox32chicago.com
2 charged in shooting death of Zion man in parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall
GURNEE, Ill. - A second man involved in the murder of a Zion man in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall last year was arrested Friday in the suburbs, police said. The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Zion, died...
wlip.com
Chicago Man Dead in Wrong-Way Lake County Crash
(Wadsworth, IL) One person died, another was injured after a wrong way crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials responded to a crash between a car and a semi near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road around 11:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Brumfield was in a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 41 when he hit the semi head on. The 26-year-old Chicago resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi (a 48-year-old Grayslake man) was hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
fox32chicago.com
6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13-year-old killed in wrong-way I-90 crash remembered as a standout
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — Holding hands and sharing memories — friends and loved ones of 13-year-old Kat Koziara remembered her as a leader Friday night. Koziara was among the victims in the wrong way in McHenry County on July 28. Kat was traveling with the Dobosz family when the van they were riding in was struck […]
fox32chicago.com
Mass shooting in Washington Park leaves 5 wounded
Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
House destroyed in fire in Johnsburg
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire destroyed a home in McHenry County on Saturday.The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of North Club Road in Johnsburg.The fire left the home completely gutted.It's unclear if there were any injuries.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Two men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, 32 and 31, were standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said. The gunmen opened fire and the 31-year-old was shot in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2nd man charged in Gurnee Mills shooting that killed 26-year-old man from Zion, police say
A second man has been for a fatal shooting in a Gurnee Mills shopping mall parking lot last November, police said Friday.
Woman shot in the face during argument in Gold Coast; man in custody
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with a man in the city’s Gold Coast. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to police, a 26-year-old woman was in a parked vehicle when a 36-year-old man pulled a gun […]
wlip.com
Single Vehicle Crash Kills One in Lake County
(Antioch, IL) Another fatal crash has been reported in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the latest incident took place in the unincorporated Antioch area. On Wednesday morning around 10:30, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 40-thousand block of Route 83. Officials believe the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence, killing the driver…a 72-year-old male from Antioch. The Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the wreck, and autopsy on the deceased is pending.
CBS 58
Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
2 found dead, 1 critical in alley in suspected Lakeview overdose incident: CPD, CFD
Two men were found dead and a woman needed to be rushed to the hospital Thursday morning.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was wounded during a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 14-year-old was walking outside around 6:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Yates Avenue when a green SUV pulled up and someone in the passenger seat started shooting, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park. The train was traveling outbound from Chicago when the woman, whose age is unknown, was hit about 5:40 p.m. just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.
Woman hit by boat propeller on Lake Michigan loses lower legs: ‘Unimaginable pain’
Her attorney says several questions remain following the incident.
Comments / 1