Maitland, FL

click orlando

Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts. The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Eatonville honors, celebrates 135 years with Founders Day Festival

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Eatonville is celebrating 135 years with its Founders Day Festival this weekend. The town of Eatonville was incorporated in 1887 and the two-day festival “pays homage to the Town of Eatonville and its impact nationally on the Chitlin’ Circuit performers who performed during segregation and Jim Crow time periods,” organizers said.
EATONVILLE, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Maitland, FL
click orlando

Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed

If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hurricane center highlighting tropical wave near Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. – The topics remain relatively quiet even as a new tropical wave has moved off of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early-to-middle part of next week.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around, however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and near I-95 around lunch. These...
ORLANDO, FL
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Florida Film Festival#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Documentary Film#Florida Wildlife#Short Film#The Enzian Theater#Brightline
click orlando

Early voting wraps up this weekend across Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is running out to cast your ballot before Tuesday’s Florida primary election. Early voting across Central Florida is wrapping up this weekend. Saturday marks the last day to cast your ballot early in seven out of ten Central Florida counties. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early, while those in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties have until varying end times Saturday to do so.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Athletes from military branches arrive at Disney to compete in 2022 Warrior Games

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of service members, families and international travelers have descended on the Walt Disney area to compete in the 2022 Warrior Games. Crowds of families were at the Coronado Springs Convention Center making posters to support athletes, who will compete in the series of events being held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Entertainment
Entertainment
Movies
Movies
click orlando

Orlando nonprofit works to get more Latinas out to vote in primaries

ORLANDO, Fla. – With five days left for the primary elections, a local organization is working to get more Latinas to vote with an initiative called Latinas en Marcha. “I’ll be voting (Aug. 23), which is the main day for voting,” Genesis Chacón, the director for phone banking and texting, said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

World breaking record temperatures in July

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is no surprise July is a hot month for many in the Northern Hemisphere, but recent data shows July ‘22 was hotter than normal across the entire globe. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows moment plane slams into road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane made an emergency landing on the road in Orange County, just west of the campus of the University of Central Florida, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The plane came down in the area of University Boulevard and N. Econlockhatchee Trail. [TRENDING: Missing...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🐾 Puppy Raisers pass the leash as dogs train to be service animals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind the scenes, Haley Coomes produces newscasts you see on News 6 every day. But she plays another role behind the scenes as a volunteer puppy raiser for Canine Companions. Most recently, raising now 16-month-old Floranne, an old lab golden mix dog. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL

