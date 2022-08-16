Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Stay at this Hotel to Help Collegiate Students Gain ScholarshipsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Winter Park, FL
Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts. The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.
Step into the ‘Magic Shop:’ K-pop market fair highlights over 30 artists at Orlando brewery
ORLANDO, Fla. – All things K-pop are taking over an Orlando brewery with an artist market event this Saturday. The KPOP Fanart Fair will have over 30 artists throughout Brewlando Brewing and outside the brewery from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket...
Eatonville honors, celebrates 135 years with Founders Day Festival
EATONVILLE, Fla. – Eatonville is celebrating 135 years with its Founders Day Festival this weekend. The town of Eatonville was incorporated in 1887 and the two-day festival “pays homage to the Town of Eatonville and its impact nationally on the Chitlin’ Circuit performers who performed during segregation and Jim Crow time periods,” organizers said.
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed
If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
Uniquely named breakfast, brunch spot coming to UCF area. Here are the details
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new breakfast and brunch spot with the eye-catching name Bacon Bitch is set to open up near the campus of the University of Central Florida. Bacon Bitch is set to hold its grand opening at 12103 Collegiate Way on Aug. 26, according to a news release.
Hurricane center highlighting tropical wave near Africa
ORLANDO, Fla. – The topics remain relatively quiet even as a new tropical wave has moved off of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early-to-middle part of next week.
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around, however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and near I-95 around lunch. These...
Early voting wraps up this weekend across Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is running out to cast your ballot before Tuesday’s Florida primary election. Early voting across Central Florida is wrapping up this weekend. Saturday marks the last day to cast your ballot early in seven out of ten Central Florida counties. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early, while those in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties have until varying end times Saturday to do so.
Athletes from military branches arrive at Disney to compete in 2022 Warrior Games
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of service members, families and international travelers have descended on the Walt Disney area to compete in the 2022 Warrior Games. Crowds of families were at the Coronado Springs Convention Center making posters to support athletes, who will compete in the series of events being held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
Black-owned Orlando businesses receive $75,000 in donations from IKEA U.S. Community Foundation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ikea’s U.S. Community Foundation, in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, recently donated $75,000 to Black businesses in Orlando, according to a statement from the company. The release also said the initiative was part of a $3 million effort by...
Orlando nonprofit works to get more Latinas out to vote in primaries
ORLANDO, Fla. – With five days left for the primary elections, a local organization is working to get more Latinas to vote with an initiative called Latinas en Marcha. “I’ll be voting (Aug. 23), which is the main day for voting,” Genesis Chacón, the director for phone banking and texting, said.
World breaking record temperatures in July
ORLANDO, Fla. – It is no surprise July is a hot month for many in the Northern Hemisphere, but recent data shows July ‘22 was hotter than normal across the entire globe. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
World War II-era tugboat one step closer to coming home thanks to one man’s effort
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is one step closer to returning home. ST 479 “Tiger” is moored at the end of Pier 1 at Green Cove Springs in Clay County, just south of Jacksonville. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando...
Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
WATCH: Video shows moment plane slams into road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane made an emergency landing on the road in Orange County, just west of the campus of the University of Central Florida, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The plane came down in the area of University Boulevard and N. Econlockhatchee Trail. [TRENDING: Missing...
Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how to help
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford Airport officials are rallying behind one of their officers after his wife was killed and his 10-year-old daughter and their family dog were injured in a lightning strike in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon. Nicole Tedesco, the wife of Orlando Sanford Airport police Officer Andrew Tedesco,...
🐾 Puppy Raisers pass the leash as dogs train to be service animals
ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind the scenes, Haley Coomes produces newscasts you see on News 6 every day. But she plays another role behind the scenes as a volunteer puppy raiser for Canine Companions. Most recently, raising now 16-month-old Floranne, an old lab golden mix dog. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando...
