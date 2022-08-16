Read full article on original website
Police and fire procession planned for Capt. Hargraves
PAWHUSKA — The Osage County Sheriff’s Department along with other law enforcement and fire departments will be escorting the body of Capt. Willy Hargraves from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa to Trout Funeral Home on Sunday. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and travel through...
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
OCSO releases statement on death of deputy
BURBANK — An Osage County deputy was killed today in a traffic accident while on duty. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred at 8 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Oklahoma 18. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden posted on the OCSO Facebook page that...
Ponca City achieves Film Friendly Certification
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the City of Ponca City, is proud to announce the city has achieved film friendly certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. From the silent movies of the 1920s produced...
Voters reminded of Election Day laws
NEWKIRK — Voters in Kay County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind, when going to the polls next week. Kay County Election Board Secretary Carol Leaming, said voters should be aware that violating the law has consequences. “While some offenses may seem minor,...
101 Rodeo Arena bleacher replacement project continues
PONCA CITY — The 101 Rodeo Arena Revitalization-Bleacher Replacement Project continues at the rodeo grounds. Crews are in the process of putting down a pad of gravel followed by concrete. Aluminum seating will then be installed in the east, west and northeast existing bleachers (grandstands) that will be elevated...
NOC, NWOSU partner to fast-track education degree
ENID — As the Oklahoma teacher shortage continues, the Enid campuses for Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College are partnering to provide relief for the education crisis. A fast-track course of study for completion of the elementary education degree has been developed for the students at these...
PTC earns Gold Star Award
PONCA CITY — Gay Norris, Pioneer Technology Center Board of Education President; Traci Thorpe, Superintendent/CEO; Janet Schwabe, Innovation and Incubator Manager, and Terri Busch, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, accept the Gold Star School Award from the Oklahoma Association of Technology Centers. This is the 20th Gold Star Award earned...
